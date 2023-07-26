With more than 30 years of experience, Dr. Mark Crispin is one of the most highly sought-after plastic surgeons, not only in the greater Atlanta area, but across the country. Prior to his plastic surgery training, Dr. Crispin completed board certification in general surgery which was foundational. He then went on to complete his plastic surgery residency, followed by a prestigious NYU fellowship at Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat Hospital in facial plastic surgery.

In addition to mastering the intricacies of facial surgeries, he is an expert in the plastic surgery specialty as a whole. Specifically, Dr. Crispin has a special interest in complex breast cases which are often sent to him by other experienced surgeons in the field. He is one of the elite few specialists in the cosmetic application of biologic and structural support products, such as Strattice and ADM, used to address breast implant complications and displacements.

His dedication to his craft and passion for helping his patients is apparent by his diligence in studying the latest advancements and techniques. Dr. Crispin understands the importance of educating his patients so that, together, they can develop a unique and specific plan to achieve their goals. He prioritizes spending time with patients to explain their procedures, ensuring they feel supported during what is otherwise an over- whelming experience. He often uses imaging technology visualizing potential outcomes with facial patients.

Dr. Crispin is well known for his kind demeanor and excellent bedside manner, which sets the tone for his practice and staff. His ultimate goal for all of his patients is to feel supported throughout their time under his care and for years after. Attention to detail, precise surgical techniques, and exceptional results have led to his distinction as one of Atlanta’s best plastic surgeons.