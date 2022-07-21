Dr. Mark Crispin is a double board-certified plastic surgeon with over 25 years of experience in both facial and body plastic surgery. In addition to his plastic surgery foundation, he acquired specialized training from the prestigious NYU fellowship at Manhattan Eye, Ear, & Throat Hospital in facial plastic surgery. Not limited to the face, Dr. Crispin also excels at all procedures of the body, such as mommy makeovers, with a special interest in complex breast cases. He has been a pioneer in his field using mesh—such as Strattice and ADM—for cosmetic application to address breast implant complications and displacements. His dedication to the field of plastic surgery is illustrated by not only his extensive training, but also his continued education. Dr. Crispin frequently studies and masters the latest techniques to ensure the best result possible for his patients. Dr. Crispin puts great emphasis on treating each patient individually. He understands the importance of educating his patients so that, together, they can choose the best procedure to fit their needs. He is often consulting with patients in need of difficult and complicated revision procedures. With this in mind, he uses the latest imaging technology to give a visual for facial procedures and has been known to illustrate specific incisions and techniques to help patients have a full understanding of what can often be an overwhelming experience. He is known for his kind and caring bedside manner, setting the standard of care for his practice. His goal is for all of his patients to feel supported and guided through the entire healing process by everyone at Crispin Plastic Surgery. Attention to detail, precise surgical technique, and exceptional results have led to his distinction as one of Atlanta’s best plastic surgeons.

Crispin Plastic Surgery

5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Suite 100, Atlanta 30342

404-257-0064

crispinplasticsurgery.com