Dr. Mark Deutsch, medical director of Perimeter Plastic Surgery, is a dedicated and compassionate surgeon who provides the most advanced surgical and aesthetic procedures for the breasts, body, face, and skin. He is a double-board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon with more than 30 years of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery experience and has performed thousands of successful cosmetic surgical procedures. With specialized training from MD Anderson Cancer Center and Albert Einstein Montefiore Medical Center, Dr. Deutsch performs cutting-edge surgery for breast cancer reconstruction, head and neck cancer reconstruction, and complex cosmetic cases. Dr. Deutsch serves a multitude of hospitals, including Northside and Piedmont Healthcare. At Perimeter Plastic Surgery, we are committed to exceeding our patients’ expectations. Our coordinators, surgery schedulers, aesthetician, and nursing staff have more than 30 years of combined experience. Debbie Deutsch, who has been married to Dr. Deutsch for 18 years, is the administrator at Perimeter Plastic Surgery and oversees all aspects of the practice. The Deutsches have two young children, enjoy giving back to the community, and are active in many breast cancer organizations. Our practice philosophy embraces the belief that every patient is entirely unique. Therefore, Dr. Deutsch tailors his approach to best suit each patient’s needs. He believes spending ample time with patients is critical to achieving the highest quality of care and makes it a priority to remain highly accessible throughout the course of every aesthetic journey.

