Matt Watkins with The Deer and the Dove

Restaurant: The Deer and the Dove

Address: 155 Sycamore St.

Neighborhood: Decatur

Featured Mixologist: Matt Watkins

Photography: Grapefruit Photo

1.5 oz. Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila

0.75 oz. Peach schnapps

0.75 oz. Drambuie (a scotch liqueur made with honey and Scottish spices in the Isle of Skye)

0.5 oz. fresh lime juice

3 oz. Topo Chico

Fresh mint

Lime

These ingredients are built in a highball glass then topped with around 3 oz. Of Topo Chico. The garnish is a locally-grown mint sprig in a dehydrated lime made to kind of mimic a flagstick on a green.

Inspiration: The cocktail is refreshing and flavorful – but not too sweet. It should be appropriate for a hot afternoon on the course. The peach liqueur is an ode to Georgia, home of the Tour Championship and birthplace/home of Bobby Jones. The Drambuie is an ode to Scotland, where Bobby Jones won both the Open Championship and British Amateur – garnering him the love of the Scottish fans and even the key to the town of St. Andrews, the home of golf.