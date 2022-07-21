Dr. Maya Eady is a pediatric hospitalist at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston, where she is responsible for direct patient management and for coordination of hospital care for patients from the emergency department, the inpatient admission floor, transfer to and from the intensive care unit, and discharge. She is licensed by the Georgia State Medical Board and is board certified in pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics. Additionally, she is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Children are Dr. Eady’s passion, particularly NICU graduates and the journey these patients and their parents go through. She is dedicated to the health and well-being of all children and is committed to making their lives better now for the future. Dr. Eady received her Doctor of Medicine degree at the Medical College of Georgia and completed her postgraduate training in pediatrics the Medical University of South Carolina. She recently completed her Master of Medical Education degree at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and the University of Cincinnati.

