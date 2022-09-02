Melissa McCarty Statham, MD

Dr. Melissa McCarty Statham is honored to be chosen by physician peers as an Atlanta magazine Top Doctor for the last five years, Georgia Trend magazine Top Doctor 2020-2022, and Exceptional Woman in Medicine for 2020 and 2021. Dr. Statham is the only double-fellowship-trained, board-certified otolaryngologist in Georgia who completed subspecialty training in both pediatric otolaryngology and laryngology and care of the professional voice. Dr. Statham completed her medical degree at the University of Louisville. After completing otolaryngology residency at the University of Cincinnati, she finished her laryngology fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh and an additional pediatric otolaryngology fellowship at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, receiving training from internationally renowned experts. Since moving to Atlanta in 2010, Dr. Statham has been providing individualized, stateof-the-art care in general ENT, general and complex pediatric ENT, and disorders of the larynx and airway in patients of all ages. Our entire office aims to provide exemplary care for every patient, every day.

Atlanta Institute for ENT | Atlanta Children’s ENT

3333 Old Milton Parkway, Suite 250, Alpharetta 30005

770-777-1100 • ai4ent.com