Mena G. Kerolus, MD, is a spine neurosurgeon and is dual trained in both neurological and orthopedic spine surgery. He is excited to join Atlanta Brain and Spine Care and Piedmont Hospital in providing specialized care for adults and children with scoliosis and spinal deformities. Dr. Kerolus completed his neurosurgical training at Rush University in Chicago where he focused on minimally invasive spine surgery. He then completed the prestigious Adult and Pediatric Comprehensive Orthopedic Spine Fellowship at Columbia University/New York-Presbyterian with a focus on spinal deformity surgery. Having been trained in both neurosurgery and orthopedic spine surgery, Dr. Kerolus is able to individualize surgical treatment options for his patients. His passion includes the treatment of adolescent and adult idiopathic scoliosis (AIS), kyphosis, flat-back syndrome, chin-on-chest deformity, and patients who have had prior spine surgery. Dr. Kerolus is committed to research and improving patient care and is published in numerous national and international journals.Dr. Kerolus enjoys hiking, swimming, and traveling with his wife and daughter.

Atlanta Brain and Spine Care

2001 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 575, Atlanta 30309

404-350-0106 • atlantabrainandspine.com