MetroDerm congratulates Dr. Diamondis Papadopoulos and Dr. Amy Kim as Atlanta’s Top Doctors in the field of dermatology. MetroDerm has grown to be Atlanta’s leading multi-specialty dermatology practice with 17 physicians, nine advanced practice providers, and three aestheticians and was founded by Dr. Papadopoulos in 2003. Dr. Kim joined the practice in 2005. MetroDerm assembled Atlanta’s best board-certified dermatologists, dermatopathologists, Mohs surgeons, plastic surgeons, and vascular surgeons to deliver quality patient care and treatment all under one roof. Dr. Papadopoulos and Dr. Kim are board-certified dermatologists and Mohs surgeons specializing in skin cancer detection, management, and surgery. Both Dr. Papadopoulos and Dr. Kim completed their dermatology residencies at Emory University. Dr. Papadopoulos completed his ACMS fellowship in Mohs surgery and dermatologic surgery at the Scripps Clinic, and Dr. Kim completed her ACMS fellowship in Mohs surgery and dermatologic surgery at the University of Michigan. Optimal skin cancer care is provided at MetroDerm with its team of Mohs surgeons and plastic surgeons, including world-renowned Dr. Foad Nahai, Dr. Farzad Nahai, and Dr. Milorad Marjanovic. This team of Mohs surgeons and plastic surgeons works together to manage and treat complex skin cancers at all MetroDerm locations.

