Dr. Mirzabeigi completed his Ivy League training in plastic surgery at the University of Pennsylvania and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He has become sought after in the Southeast for both aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. He is considered an expert, particularly in the field of breast surgery. Given his expertise, Dr. Mirzabeigi utilizes the latest techniques to enhance, rebuild, and rejuvenate. Drawing from an extensive background in breast reconstruction, Dr. Mirzabeigi provides comprehensive planning for patients seeking breast augmentation. Additionally, Dr. Mirzabeigi brings the same innovative principles to face and neck lift surgery, eyelid rejuvenation, rhinoplasty, and a variety of body contouring techniques.

Dr. Mirzabeigi remains involved in medical research and has published numerous peer-reviewed articles and book chapters. He currently serves as a section editor of the breast surgery section in Annals of Plastic Surgery. He has lectured at national and international meetings. Dr. Mirzabeigi always considers the unique anatomical features of each patient. He provides his extensive knowledge, detailed explanations, and a customized approach so his patients can make informed decisions and experience the best care and outcome. He has privileges at Northside, Wellstar, and Piedmont Hospitals.