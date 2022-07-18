Michele M. Johnson, MD

Dr. Michele M. Johnson is a board-certified, fellowship-trained neurosurgeon at Atlanta Brain and Spine Care and is chairman of the neuroscience department at Piedmont Hospital. Dr. Johnson specializes in complex and minimally invasive spine surgery through small incisions and is an expert in spinal tumors. With more than 19 years of training and experience, Dr. Johnson has assembled an impressive team to

coordinate the highest quality care with excellent outcomes. Dr. Johnson graduated with honors from Yale University Medical School and completed her neurosurgery residency and fellowship at Emory University. She started her career at the University of Texas (UT), where she served as medical director of neurosurgery and director of spine. She is now a managing partner at Atlanta Brain and Spine

Care and a physician leader at Piedmont Hospital. Dr. Johnson serves on the executive committee of the Joint Spine Section of Neurosurgery and is chairman of Women in Spine, along with other prestigious spine organizations. Dr. Johnson comes from a military family and is an active member of her community and church. She and her family enjoy sports, outdoor activities, and cooking together. She is also a member of the Pace Academy Board supporting her children and the school.

Atlanta Brain and Spine Care

2001 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 575, Atlanta 30309

404-350-0106 • atlantabrainandspine.com