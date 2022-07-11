Mikal Yamini with KR Steakbar

Restaurant: KR Steakbar

Address: 349 Peachtree Hills Ave NE

Neighborhood: Buckhead

Featured Mixologist: Mikal Yamini

Photography: Grapefruit Photo

Recipe:

2 oz Tito’s Vodka

1 oz Simply Lemonade

.5 oz Lemon Juice

1 oz Sweet Tea

4 dashes of Peach Bitters or splash of AHA Peach

1 Lemon for garnish

Combine vodka, lemonade, and lemon juice in a shaker. Shake and strain over crushed ice into a crystal whiskey glass. Slowly pour sweet tea on top and then add 4 dashes of peach bitters or splash of AHA Peach Honey. Garnish with fresh lemon wheel putter.

Inspiration: I chose these ingredients in this way to pay homage to Bobby Jones and things he loved. He loved golf, Atlanta, and Georgia. He also loved drinking martinis, bourbon, and moonshine. This cocktail incorporates sweet tea, lemonade, and peaches to all represent Georgia. The sweet tea specifically plays two roles. It adds an almost bourbon like color to the cocktail while also representing the most widely loved beverage in the south. The citrus that the lemonade brings to the cocktail makes it even more refreshing during the dog days of August when the Tour Championship takes place. Shaking the vodka and lemonade together not only cools the drink down quickly but honors Bobby Jones’ love of martinis. Finally, the peach bitters or AHA Peach Honey highlights the Peach State and what we’re known for. All these together combine to represent Bobby Jones’ love of a nice cocktail, love of his home state, and love of this magnificent game called golf. Thank you for your consideration.