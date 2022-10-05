Misty Caudell, MD, FAAD, provides industry-leading dermatologic surgical, nonsurgical, and cosmetic services. Double board certified by the American Board of Dermatology and the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery, Dr. Caudell is committed to providing expert care for the face, skin, and body. She holds specialized training in both medical and cosmetic dermatology, including a fellowship with renowned cosmetic surgeon and dermatologist Dr. Suzan Obagi. With more than 15 years of experience and noted for her detail-oriented conservative treatment approach, Dr. Caudell specializes in volume restoration with fat-grafting and dermal fillers, as well as skin restoration with chemical peels and laser treatments. Dr. Caudell founded Georgia Skin Center in 2016, where she has a patient care philosophy prioritizing comfort and confidence, offering the most effective and personalized treatments available. Dr. Caudell is proud to have been named one of Atlanta magazine’s Top Doctors for five consecutive years.

Georgia Skin Center

1250 Jesse Jewell Parkway SE, Suite 500, Gainesville 30501

770-535-SKIN (7546) • georgiaskincenter.com