The role of the OB-GYN physician through a woman’s lifespan is immeasurable. Our physicians dedicate themselves to establishing and building strong relationships with our patients.

Modern Obstetrics and Gynecology of North Atlanta provides individualized and compassionate care while also ensuring exceptional medical and surgical care. Founded by husband-and-wife team, Dr. Ingrid Reyes and Dr. John Reyes, we have developed a team of physicians, midwives, and nurse practitioners dedicated to exceptional patient care. The physicians of Modern OB-GYN—Dr. John Reyes, Dr. Ingrid Reyes, Dr. Natu Mmbaga, Dr. Annie Kim, Dr. Nada Megally, and Dr. Zin Alonso—continue to advance the value of expert medical care while maintaining the focus on quality patient relationships.

Our practice focuses on ensuring that every patient feels valued, appreciated, listened to, and cared for at every visit, every time. Our patients can trust that they will receive exceptional, insightful medical care, but just as importantly, are valued as individuals.

As leaders in our community for minimally invasive and robotic gynecologic surgery, the physicians of Modern OB-GYN provide women with safe and effective options for gynecologic concerns. While able to provide the most up-to-date, robotic surgeries, our physicians are also able to address gynecologic conditions with medical management or nonsurgical approaches. Every patient is valued as an individual, and patient-focused decision-making is a priority in our medical care.

As obstetricians, Modern OB-GYN recognizes the unique aspects of every pregnancy and works with the patient to address their goals and to provide healthy outcomes for moms and babies. Working with their team of midwives, our physicians provide patient-centered care. Our team recognizes that personalized, attentive care is incredibly important to ensure a positive experience throughout a pregnancy.