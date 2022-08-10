Modern Obstetrics and Gynecology of North Atlanta provides individualized and compassionate care while also ensuring exceptional medical and surgical care. Founded in 2010 by husband-and-wife team Dr. Ingrid Reyes and Dr. John Reyes, we have developed a team of physicians, midwives, and nurse practitioners dedicated to exceptional patient care. The physicians of Modern OB-GYN—Dr. John Reyes, Dr. Ingrid Reyes, Dr. Natu Mmbaga, Dr. Annie Kim, Dr. Nada Megally, Dr. Rachel Prosper, and Dr. Zin Alonso—continue to advance the values of expert medical care while maintaining the focus on quality patient relationships. The role of the OB-GYN physician through a woman’s lifespan is immeasurable. Recognizing the importance of this role, our physicians dedicate themselves to establishing and building strong relationships with our patients. The relationship between physician and patient is based on personal care, trust, and compassion. Our practice focuses on ensuring that every patient feels valued, appreciated, listened to, and cared for at every visit, every time. Our patients can trust that they will receive exceptional, insightful medical care, but just as importantly, are valued as individuals. As leaders in our community for minimally invasive and robotic gynecologic surgery, the physicians of Modern OB-GYN provide women with safe and effective options for gynecologic concerns. Our gynecologic surgeons focus on each patient as an individual, tailoring their medical and surgical recommendations on the medical issue while recognizing each patient has many factors that affect their decision making. While able to provide the most up-to-date, complex robotic surgeries, our physicians are also able to address gynecologic conditions with medical management or nonsurgical approaches. Every patient is valued as an individual, and patient-focused decision-making is a priority in our medical care. As obstetricians, Modern OB-GYN recognizes the unique aspects of every pregnancy and works with the patient to address their goals, provides safe and healthy outcomes for moms and babies, and ensures that the patient and her partner have a trusted resource in their provider throughout their pregnancy. Working with their dedicated team of midwives, our physicians can provide patient-centered care while also providing the necessary support for high-risk or complicated pregnancies. Our team recognizes that personalized, attentive, and supportive care is incredibly important to ensuring a positive experience

throughout a pregnancy.

