The popular Movies on the Town series is back this summer on Thursdays, June 2nd – July 2st (no movie on July 7th)! Movies begin at dusk. A variety of animated and non-animated movies will be screened that are perfect for nights out with family and friends as well as date nights. Arrive early to secure your spot and then grab dinner at one of our restaurants and bring it to the green space to enjoy. Areas will be designated for blankets and chairs. Movies will include Encanto, Sing 2, Jungle Cruise, Mean Girls and more! Please follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TownBrookhaven and Instagram @townbrookhaven for more information.

EVENT INFORMATION

Date(s): 06/02/22, 06/09/22, 06/16/22, 06/23/22, 06/30/22, 07/14/22, 07/21/22



Time(s): Movies begin at dusk (approximately 9pm most evenings).



Venue: Town Brookhaven’s Green Space

Address: 4330 Peachtree Road NE

Brookhaven, GA 30319

United States

Website