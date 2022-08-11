Dr. Obi Ugwonali is a double-board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder, elbow, wrist, microvascular, and hand surgery. Dr. Ugwonali is currently a partner in leadership at Peachtree Orthopedics in Atlanta. He is also the former chair of orthopedic surgery at Northside Hospital in Atlanta from 2011–2019 and the

former medical director for Peachtree Orthopedic Surgery Center for five years. As founder and CEO of MedTrans Go, he is very active in the Atlanta technology startup community. Dr. Ugwonali attended the prestigious Phillip Academy Andover. From there, he earned his Bachelor of Applied Science in economics and biology at Stanford University and his medical degree from Yale School of Medicine. He then did a biomechanics fellowship and orthopedic surgery residency at Columbia University before his upper extremity fellowship at Harvard University. He and his wife, Dana, are philanthropists, angel investors, and entrepreneurs. They live in Atlanta with their three children and are very active in their Atlanta community.

Peachtree Orthopedics

5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Suite 600, Atlanta 30342

404-350-4785 • peachtreeorthopedics.com