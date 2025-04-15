Some places offer more than a home—they offer a way of life. Kiawah Island has long been a retreat for those who appreciate the quiet luxury of nature and the slower rhythm of South Carolina’s Lowcountry. William Faulkner reportedly mused that the South begins in the lobby of Memphis’s Peabody hotel. And if that’s the case, one could argue that the Lowcountry begins on Main Road off Highway 17—the two-lane path to Kiawah. If you travel on a sunny day, with the light dancing amongst the oak trees, approaching Kiawah is an arrival at an extraordinary destination. Now, a new residential offering is building upon the Island’s Southern coastal legacy. Ocean Pines, an exclusive collection of 69 luxury residences across seven buildings on Kiawah’s West Beach, is setting a new standard for island living, balancing refined design with roots that respect and reflect the Island’s natural beauty.

A Main Stage for Golf

Once a quiet coastal retreat, Kiawah Island has evolved into a world-class resort destination, where natural beauty meets championship golf. By the late 20th century, the Island began its transformation into a premier resort community with an emphasis on golf. Legends of the sport—Jack Nicklaus, Tom Fazio, Tom Watson, and Pete Dye—have all left their mark, designing some of the world’s most renowned courses. Today, this 10-mile island is home to five championship golf courses, has hosted major tournaments, including two PGA Championships—with another set to return in 2031—and the pivotal 1991 Ryder Cup Championship known as “The War by the Shore,” and even served as the backdrop for The Legend of Bagger Vance.

A Limited Selection of Residences, Designed with Intention

Since its beginnings as a resort in the 1970s, Kiawah’s development has remained true to a philosophy of restraint, embracing a less-is-more approach and resisting the overdevelopment that has reshaped many other coastal areas. With just 69 residences, Ocean Pines offers a rare exclusivity in a sought-after location. These two-, three-, and four-bedroom residences are designed to mirror the essence of Kiawah, blending organic materials with a palette inspired by a spectrum of marsh-inspired neutrals and watery blues. Thoughtful details and top tier appliances set the stage for a refined lifestyle—whether that means gracious entertaining or quiet afternoons that stretch into moonlit dinners on a secluded balcony. Residences feature private rooftop decks with exquisite vistas. Parking is concealed, furthering the feeling of timelessness at every turn.

A Location That Connects You to Everything

Kiawah’s West Beach has long been one of the Island’s most desirable locations, offering easy access to Kiawah’s many delights. From Ocean Pines, it’s just a short walk to both the beach and the Kiawah River, where sunrise paddles and sunset strolls can be part of your daily routine. Nearby Freshfields Village, with its luxury boutiques, gourmet restaurants, and inviting cafés, provides the perfect setting for a leisurely afternoon, while Bohicket Marina offers opportunities for those who prefer to spend their day on the water. And just 20 miles away sits Charleston—a destination in its own right—rich with history, culture, cuisine, and shopping.

An Opportunity for a Home That Holds Its Value

For those who value both lifestyle and investment, Ocean Pines is an opportunity for both. Kiawah Island’s real estate market has remained remarkably strong, thanks to its limited development, high demand, and timeless appeal. Properties here are more than just beautiful places to live now—they offer the potential as investments in the future.

Whether as a primary residence, a second home, or a property to be handed down, a home at Ocean Pines affords discerning buyers immediate enjoyment with an eye on long-term potential.

Membership Has Its (Many) Privileges

Ownership at Ocean Pines also includes the option to join the coveted Kiawah Island Club. This private club provides access to a range of amenities, from The Cape Club—a new oceanfront retreat with a pool, beachfront fitness center, and oceanside restaurant—to world-class golf courses Cassique and River Course, designed by Tom Watson and Tom Fazio, respectively. It’s a lifestyle that goes beyond one’s front door and extends into every luxuriously understated detail the Island has to offer.

Ocean Pines presents a truly special chance to make dreams a reality. One that balances Lowcountry grace with architectural excellence, privacy with connection and the past with presence. Come to vacation; stay to live well.

Visit kiawahisland.com to learn more.