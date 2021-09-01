

Fall is one of our favorite seasons for a reason! As the weather gets cooler and the leaves start to change, we’re ready to put on our sweaters and embrace the season. South Carolina’s Old 96 District captures the Fall spirit perfectly, making it a perfect stop on any road trip. Spanning the counties of Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens and McCormick, the district is home to many local farms, historic sites, unique shops, family-owned restaurants and more. Here are just some of our (many) favorite ways to celebrate the Fall in the Old 96 District.

Fall Foods

This wouldn’t be a proper Fall Favorites list if we didn’t talk about seasonal food. Our favorite taste in the District goes to the Apple Cider Donut at Mama’s Sweet Shoppe in Due West, SC. This charming bakery started from a humble camper selling donuts at the local farmers markets. They were so popular that they eventually grew to have their own brick-and-mortar place with lunch options and coffee. (Those are also delicious, if you were wondering.) Their menu changes daily, so keep an eye out for other decadent donut flavors like Raspberry Cheesecake and Maple Bacon.



Seasonal Sips

There’s just something magical about a glass of wine beside a campfire. Add live music and best friends to make an unforgettable evening! South Bend Winery in Greenwood, SC brings the whole package with delicious locally-made wine and backyard campfire seating. Swing by on a Saturday evening to enjoy live music. (We recommend ordering a charcuterie board for the table as well.)

Making Memories

Fall Festivals make for a great family outing or even romantic date. Fortunately for us, the Old 96 District has plenty. Hickory Hill Milk in Edgefield, SC welcomes guests on October Tuesdays to tour a working dairy farm, enjoy live music, explore the corn maze and more. Stewart Farms in Enoree, SC has a petting zoo and an expansive pumpkin patch ripe for the picking. Check out the whole calendar of events here.



The Great Outdoors

The Old 96 District has over 250 miles of hiking and biking trails! With so many options to choose from, the seasoned bike enthusiast to the fresh hiking beginner can find a match. Especially in the Fall, the weather becomes more temperate and the leaves change colors to create an even more scenic experience. It’s a must-trek for any outdoor lover looking to escape the crowds.

Ghosts

The only thing as South Carolinian as Bar-B-Que is a good ghost story! The Old 96 District has two Revolutionary War battlegrounds and too many historic buildings to name, so there’s always a good ghost story to share this spooky season. Some of our favorites include the haunted tours of Edgefield, where travelers can learn the bloody legend of Becky Cotton, dubbed “the Devil in Petticoats.” (There’s even a locally-made gin named after her.) Here’s a list of the Old 96 District’s Most Haunted.

Stay

What better way to finish a Fall evening than to cozy up in a historic inn or bed & breakfast? Belmont Inn has been in service for over a century and rests right in the heart of Abbeville, SC next to the Abbeville Opera House, or enjoy a bed & breakfast experience at Sharon Manor only minutes away. Lady Amelia Bed & Breakfast Inn in Laurens County lets visitors cozy up in charming historic rooms, with a gourmet restaurant also on the grounds. If you’re looking for something dog-friendly, Greenwood, SC’s boutique hotel Inn on the Square is walking distance from several great restaurants and shops– and they have a jar of dog treats at the desk to welcome their furry guests.

This is only a small sampling of everything the Old 96 District has to offer. The next time you find yourself on a road trip through South Carolina, consider spending a night in the area and discovering all the unexpected wonders.

You can check out more ways to celebrate Fall in their South Carolina Fall Favorites Guide.