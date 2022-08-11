Our board-certified nephrologists at Peachtree Nephrology—Dr. Anupama Gowda, Dr. Tarik Lalwani, and Dr. Shailesh Basani—are highly trained and provide exceptional patient care. We have extensive experience in the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic kidney diseases, dialysis, post kidney transplantation care, electrolyte

derangements, complex hypertension, acute and chronic glomerular diseases, and kidney stones. We also emphasize preventive medicine with the aim of avoiding late complications of kidney disorders. We are proud to be affiliated with some of the best hospitals in the Atlanta area: Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital, Northside Hospital Atlanta, and Northside Gwinnett. Our nephrologists treat dialysis patients at Pure Life Renal, FMC, and other dialysis centers. located in the greater metro Atlanta area. Our offices are conveniently located in Sandy Springs, Lawrenceville, and Roswell/Alpharetta.

Peachtree Nephrology

5669 Peachtree Dunwoody Road,

Suite 240, Atlanta 30342

1950 Riverside Parkway,

Suite 100, Lawrenceville 30043

1260 Upper Hembree Road,

Suite B, Roswell 30076

404-410-3970 • peachneph.com