Peachtree Radiation Oncology Services has provided radiation therapy at Piedmont Hospital–affiliated facilities for 36 years. Our physicians trained at top residency programs, including Emory, UC Davis, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and UCSF. The practice is a proud member of the MD Anderson Cancer Center Member Network. The highest attention to detail, accompanied by what we believe to be the finest treatment delivery team in the state, makes our treatment centers a destination for many Georgia residents.Our physician assistant has more than a decade of experience in the care of complex patients and adds to our ability to provide compassionate and responsive oncologic care. Dr. Nowlan has been a recipient of Atlanta magazine’s Top Doctor designation for the past nine years. We’re proud of the personalized care our team provides, and we welcome the opportunity to give second opinions and access to all the services that Piedmont Healthcare and MD Anderson Cancer Center can provide. We’ll take great care of you at our convenient locations in Atlanta and Kennesaw.

Peachtree Radiation Oncology Services

1800 Howell Mill Road NW, Suite LL10,

Atlanta 30318

187 Chastain Road, Suite 110

Kennesaw 30114

404-487-0368 • peachtreeradonc.com