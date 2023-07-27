Piedmont Physicians Neurosurgery Atlanta specializes in comprehensive and multidisciplinary care of patients with primary and metastatic tumors of the brain, spine, and peripheral nerve. We have expertise in advanced medical and surgical approaches for treatment of brain tumors, including gamma knife radiosurgery, brachytherapy, as well as minimally invasive, endoscopic, and fluorescence-guided surgery. Our board-certified neurosurgeons have specialty training in the treatment of malignant tumors of the brain and pituitary, as well as skull base tumors. Physicians include: Tyler Kenning, MD, (Thomas Jefferson University) who is fellowship trained in skull base surgery; David McCracken,

MD, (Emory) a fellowship-trained neurosurgical oncologist; and Andrew Sloan, MD, FACS, (MD Anderson Cancer Center) who completed a fellowship in neurosurgical oncology, and has pioneered new, minimally invasive approaches to brain tumors, including laser interstitial thermotherapy (LITT), convection enhanced delivery (CED), and techniques for immunotherapy and gene therapy for brain tumors.

Multidisciplinary collaboration makes the Piedmont Brain Tumor Center truly unique. Erin Dunbar, MD, and Aaron Mammoser, MD, are fellowship-trained medical- and neuroncologists (Johns Hopkins and MD Anderson Cancer Centers, respectively) and specialize in multidisciplinary medical, alternative, and palliative care treatment options for patients of the brain, spine, and peripheral nerve, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and tumor treating fields, as well as pain and symptom management and identification of genetic syndromes and targets. The comprehensive and multidisciplinary nature of the Center allows us to identify the exact vulnerabilities of the tumor and optimize the safest and most effective treatment(s) in the appropriate sequence for every patient.