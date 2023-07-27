A cancer diagnosis is life- altering and choosing the right care is critical for peace of mind and best outcomes. In 1987, Piedmont Cancer Institute began providing care for those diagnosed with cancer and hematological disorders. Since that time, PCI has expanded its care to five cities in the Atlanta metro area with thirteen medical oncologists and eighteen advanced practice providers.

“As a private practice in the Piedmont Clinic, our focus has always been to build meaningful partnerships with our referring physicians and patients to deliver individualized care with ease of access,” says Eric Mininberg, MD, president of Piedmont Cancer Institute. “At PCI we support our patients with social work services, a palliative care team, in-house pharmacy, education coordinators, clinical trials, and more. Our goal is to provide the most comprehensive, patient-centered care through diagnosis, treatment, and the journey back to wellness.”