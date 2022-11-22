MISSION

Positive Impact Health Centers’ mission is to provide client-centered care so that people in the HIV community have a life worth loving. The organization provides HIV comprehensive specialty care through clinical care, gender-affirming care, mental health counseling, addiction treatment, support programs in medical case management, patient navigators, transportation and housing, and through prevention, testing, PrEP, and PEP. Through four locations in Atlanta, the agency serves over 5,000 individuals in medical care and tests close to 10,000 individuals every year. There are close to 20,000 individuals living with HIV in Atlanta without care. With your support, the agency has a goal of bringing an additional 15,000 into

care in the next five years.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Positive Impact Health Centers counts on community volunteers to help with HIV testing and prevention events throughout the year. The organization is always in need of individuals to join their AIDS Walk Atlanta team or cycle on their AIDS Vaccine 200 team. Learn more ways you can support with your time and talent by visiting PIHCga.org.