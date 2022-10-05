Recognizing the tremendous need for vascular services for women, Preferred Vascular Group (PVG) has created and launched the Preferred Fibroid & Vascular Center (PFVC) to focus on improving life for women. PFVC offers uterine fibroid embolization (UFE), a minimally invasive alternative to surgery for the treatment of uterine fibroids. UFE is performed in an outpatient setting, allows for a more rapid return to life, and spares the uterus, allowing for the possibility of future child bearing. PFVC also offers solutions for women with pelvic pain due to pelvic congestion syndrome or pelvic venous insufficiency and symptomatic varicose

veins of the legs. Dr. Shrenik Shah and Dr. William Lea are the core of PFVC’s women’s services. Dr. Shah serves as medical director at the Southwest Atlanta location (College Park), while Dr. Lea serves as medical director at the Northeast Atlanta location (Dunwoody). Both are board-certified vascular and interventional radiologists with significant training, experience, and expertise in PFVC’s minimally invasive solutions. Dr. Shah earned his MD from Albany Medical College. He completed his radiology residency at Temple University and a fellowship in vascular and interventional radiology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. Dr. Lea earned his MD from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine after graduating from Harvard. He completed two years of general surgery training followed by radiology residency at Indiana University and a fellowship in vascular and interventional radiology at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Preferred Fibroid & Vascular Center

Southwest Clinic (Shah)

3885 Princeton Lakes Way SW,

Suite 314, Atlanta 30331

Northeast Clinic (Lea)

One Dunwoody Park S, Suite 130

Dunwoody 30338

470-805-3400

preferredfibroid.com