MISSION

PAACT: Promise All Atlanta Children Thrive was founded in 2018 as an initiative of the GEEARS: Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students and continues to be led by GEEARS. Our mission to improve outcomes for Atlanta’s youngest children and their families is based on this principle: The health and well-being of young children and their families, both present and future, depends upon access to enriching, supportive environments and services, including high-quality, affordable child care and early education. PAACT is a collaborative force for transformative change in the community. We rally support for early learning to secure strategic investments in scholarships and program improvement. We respond to the needs of early educators and families and help to lift their voices.

• PAACT is a cross-sector citywide alliance supported by school leaders, child care

providers, and parents.

• We engage leaders in business, healthcare, and philanthropy.

• We’re a data resource and conduit for government leaders and policy makers.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

You can #MakethePAACT by contributing to lift every young child in Atlanta, along with their families and the professionals who care for them.