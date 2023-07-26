Changing lives with more than 25 years of experience, Dr. Davoudi has performed more than 30,000 cosmetic procedures throughout his professional career. Many patients have traveled from all over the world to have surgeries done with Dr. Davoudi. Dr. Davoudi is an active member of the Board of Plastic Surgery and is double board certified in general and plastic surgery.

Dr. Davoudi utilizes the latest up-to- date techniques for plastic and cosmetic surgery for both men and women. He specializes in abdominoplasty, liposuction, breast augmentation, mastopexy, breast reduction, breast reconstruction, fat transfer, and facial reconstruction. Dr. Davoudi has built a reputation in Atlanta for perfection and remarkable patient satisfaction.

Dr. Davoudi makes sure each patient looking to undergo cosmetic surgery is fully informed and educated on all procedures before surgery. He understands the impact he makes in each patient’s life is significant; this is why he has dedicated his life to improving the lives of others through their results. Dr. Davoudi’s supporting staff are known for their knowledge, care, and compassion. At Atlantic Center for Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, we understand choosing the right physician is extremely important. This is why Dr. Davoudi and his team take pride in taking every step possible to ensure everything is an effortless, stress-free process. We are excited about the opportunity to guide and assist anyone interested in making personal changes. Come see for yourself why we were voted Best in Gwinnett.