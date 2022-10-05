Scott Miller, MD, MBA, serves as medical director of Wellstar Urology and as director of Wellstar Robotic Surgical Services. He sees urology patients in Roswell and at Wellstar Avalon Health Park. A board-certified urologist for more than 25 years, Dr. Miller has been named a Top Doctor by his peers for 13 consecutive years. He believes patients should be informed and involved in their care and is an advocate for minimally invasive techniques that allow patients to leave the hospital and be back on their feet sooner. He has one of the largest, most diverse experiences in laparoscopic and robotic urology in the Southeast. Dr. Scott Miller has been helping patients fight prostate cancer since he became a physician. He founded ProstAware, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in 2009, to generate increased awareness about the disease and to empower men to take control of their health. Dr. Miller provides education to other physicians through peer-reviewed journal and book chapter publications, hands-on teaching, and scientific presentations.

Scott D. Miller, MD, MBA | Wellstar Urology

2500 Hospital Boulevard,

Suite 290, Roswell 30076

2450 Old Milton Parkway,

Alpharetta 30009

470-956-4230 • scottdmillermd.com