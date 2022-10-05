Dr. Shanee Toledano is a licensed psychologist and the clinical director at Rogers Behavioral Health in Atlanta. Dr. Toledano specializes in cognitive behavioral interventions for obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), anxiety, and mood disorders, with a particular focus on treatment for children and teens. Dr. Toledano holds a PhD from the University of Florida and completed specialized training with the University of Florida OCD Program, followed by a postdoctoral residency with the Emory University Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. Prior to joining Rogers, Dr. Toledano worked as a school psychologist and as lead psychologist for an adolescent residential mental health treatment program. She has taught university courses, co-authored peer-reviewed journal articles, and presented at major conferences, including the International OCD Foundation (IOCDF) and National Association of School Psychologists (NASP). Supported by this wealth of experience, Dr. Toledano is a passionate advocate for mental health. At Rogers Behavioral Health, Dr. Toledano leads a multidisciplinary team that provides intensive treatment for adults, teens, and children struggling with OCD, anxiety, depression, other mood disorders, and trauma. With the help of evidence-based treatment and compassionate care, patients gain the tools they need to overcome the challenges of mental health and live a rewarding life.

Rogers Behavioral Health

50 Glenlake Parkway Northeast,

Suite 200, Sandy Springs 30328

888-927-2203

rogersbh.org