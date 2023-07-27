For the last seven years, Dr. Shrenik Shah has been proudly serving the vascular needs of patients in the Atlanta area. He is both pleased and excited to be able to present minimally invasive solutions to a variety of medical issues to his patients.

Dr. Shah treats a variety of is- sues involving the blood vessels throughout the body. However, treating patients with uterine fibroids has been of particular interest to him. These benign tumors of the uterus affect up to 80 percent of women and disproportionately affect African American women. The effects of these tumors—severe bleeding, cramping, anemia, and pain (among many others)—are debilitating and life altering. When treatment options are presented, many women are not informed of all their options. The uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) is a minimally invasive, same-day outpatient procedure that can eradicate fibroids and allow these women to regain the quality of life they deserve. Dr. Shah’s clinic is a place where patients’ health issues will be dealt with in the most discrete, respectful, and compassionate manner. He would like to give his patients an opportunity to safely express their concerns, avoid major surgery, and receive the highest level of care in a comfortable outpatient setting.