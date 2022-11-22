MISSION

The Southern Center for Human Rights (SCHR) is working to ensure equality, dignity, and justice for people impacted by the criminal legal system in the Deep South. SCHR fights for a world free from mass incarceration, the death penalty, the criminalization of poverty, and racial injustice. For over 45 years, we have had a measurable impact on transforming the criminal legal system by challenging unconstitutional and unconscionable practices across the Deep South. We have argued and won five death penalty cases at the United States Supreme Court, four of which challenged profound race discrimination in capital trials; advocated for many “Smart on Crime” reforms to lower Georgia’s prison population; helped bring about the creation of a statewide public defender system in Georgia; and helped end Georgia’s Citizen’s Arrest law.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Your giving provides SCHR with the ability to offer high-caliber legal representation to individuals facing capital punishment, bring innovative, high-impact litigation that challenges unconstitutional practices in prisons and jails, ensure that all people accused of crimes are provided effective counsel, and build movements that foster thriving communities. We invite you to partner with us in imagining a better world and creating lasting change. Give today at schr.org.