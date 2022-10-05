With an entrepreneurial background, a passion for the economics of medicine, and a profound loyalty to his profession, Southern Pain and Spine founder and CEO Ankur Patel, DO, RPH, formed a new interventional pain management practice in late 2020. In an industry often marred by negative perceptions, he chose to do things differently, creating a big impact for the patients the practice serves. After opening the flagship Gainesville location in February of 2021, Dr. Patel was eager to expand the Southern Pain and Spine reach but knew he couldn’t do it alone. He wanted the very best providers on his team. After an introduction to Jordan Tate, MD, MPH, Top Doctor 2022, he was confident he had met his new partner. Known as a national speaker, researcher, and interventionalist, Dr. Jordan Tate is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation and pain management. Together, Drs. Patel and Tate have opened a thriving new clinic and ambulatory surgery center in Dr. Tate’s hometown of Jasper, Georgia. In May of 2022, Dr. Patel and Dr. Tate were delighted to welcome Sandeep Vaid, MD, as a partner. Dr. Vaid has a diverse background and is board certified in neurology, pain medicine, and brain injury medicine. He also serves as medical director for Horizon Clinical Research, Southern Pain and Spine’s research division. The practice endeavors to advance clinical medicine with evidence-based research, thereby providing cutting-edge treatments to the community. Southern Pain and Spine has since expanded to five providers and four locations throughout North Georgia, now serving Athens, Fayetteville/Newnan, Gainesville, and Jasper. Despite the ambitious growth, Dr. Patel is not finished yet and is eager to expand the practice’s presence in metro Atlanta. Southern Pain and Spine is set to open its newest location in Sandy Springs in the third quarter of 2022. Southern Pain and Spine is committed to consistently delivering the safest and most clinically proven care available via interventional pain relief treatments and minimal reliance on opioid medications. “Our mission is to serve the needs of our chronic pain patients responsibly and effectively. We treat our patients and staff the way we would treat our own family, and I believe that is what sets us apart from others in the industry,” says Dr. Patel.

Southern Pain and Spine

1500 Oglethorpe Avenue,

Suite 500A, Athens 30606

1240 Highway 54 W, Suite 602

Fayetteville 30214

601 Broad Street NE, Suite B

Gainesville 30501

1101 Old Philadelphia Road,

Suite G100, Jasper 30143

678-971-4167

southernpainandspine.com