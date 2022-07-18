Steven D. Wray, MD

Dr. Steven D. Wray is a board-certified neurosurgeon with special expertise and interest in the minimally invasive management of degenerative conditions of the spine. Dr. Wray earned his MD at the Medical College of Georgia and completed neurosurgical training at Wake Forest University prior to beginning practice in 2002. He was an original partner of Atlanta Brain and Spine Care and served as president of the group for more than a decade. Dr. Wray aspires to educate patients on their conditions and help them understand available treatment options, so together, they can formulate the best plan for each patient’s unique needs. Dr. Wray has served as president of the Georgia Neurosurgical Society, chairman of the department of neurosciences at Piedmont Hospital, and is a member of several neurosurgical organizations. He currently serves as the medical director of Perimeter Outpatient Surgery Center, where he performs minimally invasive outpatient spine surgery.

Dr. Wray is a devoted husband to his wife and a loving father to his three children. He is an elder at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, an executive board member of Safe House Outreach Ministry, an Eagle Scout, a licensed pilot, a multi-instrument musician, and an avid outdoorsman.

