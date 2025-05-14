Arrival Feels Like an Exhale

Breathe in, and as you exhale, let your shoulders relax. That feeling of serenity is the best way to describe what it’s like to arrive home to The Cliffs on Lake Keowee—or any of their seven communities nestled amongst the Blue Ridge Mountains and Pisgah National Forest.

As moving boxes or summer suitcases are unpacked, something deeper settles in. A sense of ease and homecoming. Children running barefoot down a dock, laughter that mingles with lake sounds, friendships forged over an afternoon of paddleboarding, and popsicles that may well last a lifetime. It’s not just a summer, it’s a chapter of family connectedness, made for a thick photo album, and lived as a way of life.

The Lake Club: A Love Letter to Lake Life

The newly opened Lake Club at Keowee Springs is the kind of place where flip-flops are welcome, swimsuits are a must, and time is an afterthought. Designed by award-winning architectural firm Lake Flato, the space blends organically into its lakeside setting. It features two pools, racquet courts, outdoor gathering spaces, and a dining venue that invites families to boat right up—because everyone knows food tastes better on the water.

The design is thoughtful and intentional. Indoor and outdoor spaces flow together, and the day’s activities move naturally from one thing to the next. Morning tennis might roll into a casual lunch, and a quick swim often turns into an afternoon catching up with friends in the shade.

Where Sunset is a Daily Event

The excitement around The Lake Club has led to a wave of new homesites nearby. Neighborhoods like Waterscape, Solstice Park, and Clubhouse Village are designed with daily rituals in mind, especially sunset. Homes dot the golf course, with porches perfectly positioned for the golden-hour. This is where pimento cheese and ham biscuits are passed around, paperback novels abound, and board games stretch past bedtime. Families can head out on foot for a swim, walk back home to change before strolling to dinner at the clubhouse.

New homes will be available soon, and with the guidance of The Cliffs’ in-house design and build team, homeowners can make gorgeous design decisions while avoiding the overwhelm. For second-home owners it’s easy and enjoyable to create interior spaces that are inviting, timeless and built to withstand robust families and adventure-filled days.

Unplugged Days, Core-Memory Summers

There’s something about The Cliffs that makes digital screens easy to forget. At The Beach Club, there’s simply too much happening outdoors thanks to waterslides, poolside snacks, wakeboarding, and paddleboards. Kids camps across the communities offer a full roster of activities—watersports, relay races, arts and crafts, tennis, and golf—along with adventures to nearby campsites and Greenville Drive baseball games. There are nature hikes, pickleball matches, and the opportunity to explore nearby universities. Plus, there’s biking along the Swamp Rabbit Trail and the historical intrigue of the Biltmore Estate. There’s no time for devices, and nobody misses them.

Connection, Naturally

Multi-generational families thrive here. Grandparents host, cousins reconnect, kids get to be kids. Family Reunions are popular thanks to thoughtful amenities, lake access, and an inviting community.

The new Keowee Springs Clubhouse offers a gracious and elegant gathering space. Designed by Hart Howerton, the 19,000-square-foot building looks out over the Tom Fazio golf course. Delight in memorable culinary experiences, browse for gifts (or something for yourself) at the golf shop, or invite a new friend to join you for a wellness class.

Beautiful, yes. Functional, always. Every gathering space at The Cliffs carries the same feeling: active relaxation and a strong sense of community, whether it’s with the friends you arrived with or the ones you made yesterday.

Seven Communities; Endless Opportunities

Though Keowee Springs draws many families, that’s just the beginning of The Cliffs’ experience. Members have access to all seven of The Cliffs’ communities, including Keowee Falls and Keowee Vineyards, which are just a short boat ride away. Each offers something unique: vineyard dinners, equestrian trails, mountaintop views, nationally recognized golf courses, and wellness centers that prioritize health, strength, and flexibility.

With so much to do, you can fill your calendar—or leave it open and let adventure find you.

Out of the City, Into the Moment

From Atlanta, most of The Cliffs communities are just a scenic two-hour drive—but once you arrive, the city feels a world away. There’s little traffic, and the only sounds you’ll likely hear are cheerful splashes, kids laughing, and maybe a dog barking in the distance.

Families come for the lake and linger for the slower pace. Some are reminded of their own analog, outdoor childhoods. Others come looking to create a new kind of summer legacy. One boat ride, one tomato sandwich, one day at a time.