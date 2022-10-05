Syed Wasim, MD, MPH, board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University of Illinois, and Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Wasim currently serves on the Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and Credentialing Committee of Piedmont Clinic. Serving the Conyers community and surrounding areas with quality, patient-oriented healthcare at Eastside Internal Medicine has been Dr. Wasim’s purpose-driven mission. He is married and a proud father of two college-age children and enjoys vacationing with his family. He prides himself on mentoring staff and medical students. He has been voted Top Doctor consecutively since 2017.

Eastside Internal Medicine

2080 Eastside Drive, Conyers 30013

404-574-5820 • atlcrs.com