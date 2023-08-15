Dr. Syed Wasim is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and graduated from Dhaka Medical College, the University of Illinois, and John Hopkins University. As a partner at Eastside Internal Medicine, he has been committed to providing the utmost professional quality healthcare for East Atlanta for more than 25 years and will continue for many more years. As former chief of staff and chairman of the Department of Medicine at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and currently serving on the board of directors at Piedmont Clinic, Dr. Wasim has been consecutively voted a Top Doctor by his peers since 2016. He enjoys music, reading, and traveling with his family.

Eastside Internal Medicine

2080 Eastside Drive, Conyers 30013

678-625-7800