If the proliferation of Christmas music is any indication, the holiday season is upon us and ‘tis the season of gift-giving. From ice cream subscriptions, cookbooks and home goods to adventure experiences and game ready apparel, The Battery Atlanta has something for everyone on your list.

FOR THE FOODIES + IMBIBERS

CRÚ Food & Wine Bar offers everything from taste and share platters, stone-fired pizzas, artisan cheese boards and a stunning assortment of over 150 wines. For every $100 in gift cards purchased this holiday season, you will receive a complimentary $10 gift card. Reach $1,000 in gift card purchases, and the bonus increases to $200, plus you get a set of 4 beautiful CRU etched Riedel Bordeaux wine glasses!

Give the gift of flavor-packed meals with Superica Chef-owner Ford Fry’s newest cookbook, TEX-MEX: Traditions, Innovations and Comfort Foods from Both Sides of the Border. The tried and true recipes cover everything from salsas, breakfast favorites and enchiladas to tacos, cocktails and “secret” ingredients. TEX-MEX is the perfect gift for any homesick Texans, taco & marg lovers or anyone who enjoys experimenting in the kitchen and bringing the best of Texas straight to their home.

Shopping for someone with a sweet tooth? Gift the chance to curate the ice cream collection of dreams with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream e-gift certificates. This year’s holiday line-up includes three returning flavors (White Chocolate Peppermint, Cognac & Gingerbread and Sugar Plum) and two new flavors: Pistachio Macaron and Mexican Hot Chocolate.

Looking for a little Southern charm? Look no further than River Street Sweets · Savannah’s Candy Kitchen. Choose from a variety of handmade southern style candies made fresh, all day, every day – and they offer personalized gift services, free shipping, catering, and local delivery.

FOR THE GAME READY + GAME DAY READY

Gift the athlete on your list an analysis of their baseball, golf or softball swing, plus test out running with Precision fit technology at the Mizuno Experience Center. Shop exclusive gear for all ages including performance tennis shoes, comfy athletic joggers, and The Mizuno RB 566V, a three-piece golf ball with a unique dimple pattern for reduced drag and optimized spin.

Baseballism at The Battery Atlanta offers America’s Pastime inspired gifts from glove leather items to exclusive Atlanta apparel and accessories. A premium glove leather tote with enough fashion for the runway but ample function for the ballpark makes a perfect gift for her. For him, an embossed Flag Man wallet with a scorebook print on the pocket flap to bring back his memories from the field.

There’s no better year than 2021 to make your biggest Braves fan’s dreams come true with something from the Braves Clubhouse Store. From classic branded caps, jerseys and apparel to one-of-a-kind, game-used baseballs, these official Atlanta Braves items are sure to make you this year’s Holiday MVP. Give the tech fan on your list a Blooper Bitty Boomer Speaker and fill the stockings with Atlanta Braves keychains, lanyards, tumblers, pint glasses, magnets, pennants, pins and more!

FOR LOVERS OF THE ARTS + ESCAPE ARTISTS

From uplifting art prints to charming home goods and whimsical paper products, Sugarboo & Co. has a wide variety of unique gifts that will be sure to let them know you love them. A mug from the new collection of XO Ceramic Mugs, featuring famous inspirational quotes and are microwave and dishwasher safe, is the perfect gift for any tea or coffee drinker.

Send love and introduce nature with a one-of-a-kind, vintage-looking Botanical Wall Tarp.

Delight the movie-lover on your list with a giftcard to experience Silverspot Cinema. Silverspot’s chef-crafted menu and an assortment of craft beers, signature cocktails and wines will certainly pair well with their movie. From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, you’ll can receive 20% off all online gift card purchases.

Give the gift of adventure this holiday season! From uncovering lost treasure to breaking out of prison, The Escape Game offers a uniquely premium experience. Purchase a gift card to The Escape Game – each one is valid for one person to play any adventure – at The Battery Atlanta location or online. Whether you are gifting them to a lucky escapee or stocking up for yourself, receive 20% off gift cards November 26 through December 31.