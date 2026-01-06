At United Community, the most important investment we make is understanding you. Before discussing markets or strategies, we focus on learning about your goals, family dynamics, and the life experiences that have shaped your priorities.

Because wealth is personal, and it’s never one-size-fits-all.

Our advisors and Private Wealth professionals often meet with individuals and families who realize their lives have evolved, but their financial plans haven’t. Sometimes the change is expected, such as retirement approaching or a business entering a new phase. Other times, they arrive unexpectedly through a career shift, a liquidity event, or a shift in priorities.

In moments like these, one question matters most: Is my financial plan still aligned with the life I’m living and the future I want to build?

Why Life Events Should Trigger a Wealth Review

A strong financial plan provides clarity and confidence – but it isn’t static. Life doesn’t stand still, and your wealth strategy shouldn’t either.

We often encourage clients to review their plans during pivotal moments, including:

· Career changes or leadership transition

· Business growth or a business sale

· Marriage, divorce, or changes in family structure

· Welcoming a child or grandchild

· Approaching retirement

· Market or economic shifts

These moments aren’t just about adjusting numbers. They’re opportunities to step back, reflect and plan intentionally for what comes next.

The Value of a Second Opinion

One of the most meaningful services we provide is a second opinion on an existing financial plan. Seeking another perspective isn’t about doubt; it’s about diligence.

A fresh perspective can uncover:

· Misalignment between risk tolerance and investment strategy

· Gaps in estate planning or insurance coverage

· Opportunities for tax efficiency

· Ways to simplify and consolidate financial accounts

· Strategies to support charitable giving or multigenerational planning

Most importantly, a second opinion offers reassurance. It provides individuals with the clarity to move forward confidently, whether they stick with their current plan or choose to make adjustments.

At United Community, these conversations begin with listening. We ask what has changed, what matters most now, and how you envision the years ahead. Only then do we start shaping recommendations.

A Wealth Experience Built Around You

Our approach to wealth management is centered on genuine care for our customers. We believe wealth is about more than money; it’s about creating security, opportunity, and peace of mind for the people you love most.

That means:

· Conversations before recommendations

· Customized solutions, not template strategies

· Local advisors who know your community—and know you personally

· A single point of contact for personal, commercial, and wealth needs

· A fiduciary mindset focused on protecting and growing your assets over time

If life has changed, now may be the right time to revisit your plan or get the second opinion you’ve been considering. We’re here to help you plan with clarity, confidence, and care.

Let’s start a conversation about what’s next.

Visit ucbi.com/wealth to connect with a United Community advisor or Private Wealth professional.

