Dr. Leslie Rubin is a developmental pediatrician with over 40 years of clinical experience. He founded and directs The Rubin Center for Autism and Developmental Pediatrics and interdisciplinary clinics for children with autism and cerebral palsy at CHOA Hughes Spalding. He consults to the Emory Neurodevelopmental Exposure Clinic and Hall County Children’s Medical Services. He is the primary editor of Health Care for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Across the Lifespan. He is associate professor at Morehouse School of Medicine and adjunct faculty at Emory and the Southeast Pediatric Environmental Health Specialty Unit. He launched the nonprofit Break the Cycle of Health Disparities, Inc., and the annual Break the Cycle of Children’s Environmental Health Disparities program, inspiring university students to develop creative projects to break the cycle. There have been over 150 student projects published in international journals and books on public health. He is on local, national, and international committees, boards, and councils and has received several awards.

The Rubin Center for Autism and Developmental Pediatrics

750 Hammond Drive, Building 1, Suite 100, Atlanta 30328

404-303-7247 • therubincenterforautism.org