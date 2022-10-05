Therapeutic Radiation Oncology (TRO) has proudly served the metro Atlanta area for more than 30 years. The team of eight board-certified radiation oncologists staff seven Piedmont Radiation Oncology centers throughout greater Atlanta. Our Top

Doctors have been trained at some of the best cancer hospitals in the country and pride themselves on bringing the latest advances in technology and cancer treatment

to our community. John Giesler, MD, is a senior partner of TRO and see patients in our Riverdale, Stockbridge, and Griffin offices. Diana Santiago, MD, serves as medical director of Piedmont Newnan Hospital Radiation Oncology and sees patients

in our Newnan office. Geetha Rao, MD, serves as medical director of Piedmont

Fayette Radiation Oncology and sees patients in our Fayette office. Kim Neisler, MD, serves as medical director of Piedmont Henry Hospital Radiation Oncology and sees patients in our Stockbridge office. Sasha Wahab, MD, serves as president of Therapeutic Radiation Oncology and sees patients in our Riverdale and Griffin offices.

Charles Woods, MD, is our central nervous system and gynecology procedures specialist and sees patients in our Fayette and Atlanta offices.

Therapeutic Radiation Oncology

Atlanta, Stockbridge, Riverdale,

Griffin, Newnan, Fayetteville

770-907-0554

radonc.com