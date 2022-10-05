In addition to being named a Top Doctor for 2022, Dr. Timothy Ryan is also the specialty lead physician for Wellstar Ear, Nose & Throat, a team of 18 physicians dedicated to providing world-class healthcare across 11 locations in the greater Atlanta metro area for head and neck cancer, sinus conditions, pediatric care, sleep disorders, hearing loss, and allergy treatment. Besides onsite audiology, all of our locations are backed by one of the largest and most integrated healthcare systems in Georgia. Dr. Ryan practices at our Wellstar Vinings Health Park and is always accepting new patients.

Wellstar Ear, Nose & Throat

4441 Atlanta Rd Ste 205, Smyrna, GA 30080

770-801-5020 • wellstar.org/physicians/timothy-ryan-md