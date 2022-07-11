Vinnie Dugan with Bar Margot

Restaurant: Bar Margot

Address: 75 14th St. NE

Neighborhood: Midtown

Featured Mixologist: Vinnie Dugan

Photography: Grapefruit Photo

1.5 oz Maestro Dobel Tequila

1 oz ruby red grapefruit juice

1 oz simple syrup

.5 oz lime juice

1.5 oz topo chico grapefruit

Garnished with a sprig of Rosemary

Add ingredients to shaker tin with ice.

Inspiration: Vinnie Dugan, General Manager of Bar Margot at Four Seasons Hotel, was born and raised in Atlanta. When imaging a beverage evocative of the legendary Bobby Jones Golf Course, his instincts led him towards the bright flavors of a Paloma. To craft his unique take on this refreshing, citrus-forward beverage, he combines tart Georgia-grown Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice and fresh-squeezed lime juice with the effervescent Topo Chico Mineral Water Twist of Grapefruit in a highball glass. Next, he balances the citrus flavors with Maestro Dobel Tequila, made from 100% agave, for its unique notes of caramel, honey and vanilla, and finishes it with a fresh sprig of rosemary – its evergreen aromatic woody stem and slender leaves an ode to the course’s rich greenery and foliage.