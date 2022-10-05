Dr. W. Barry Lee starts his 20th year of practice this summer as a board-certified ophthalmologist/cornea specialist at Eye Consultants of Atlanta, affiliated with Piedmont Healthcare. He is renowned for his expertise in cataract surgery, cornea transplantation, and LASIK vision correction, routinely seeing referrals throughout Georgia and the southeastern U.S. Eye Consultants of Atlanta is Georgia’s only private group practice with subspecialty care in all fields of ophthalmology, including cornea, plastics, retina, glaucoma, pediatrics, neuro-ophthalmology, cataract, and refractive surgery. Dr. Lee completed medical school and residency at the University of Kentucky Medical Center and a surgical fellowship at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, California. He has served as president of the Georgia Society of Ophthalmology, current co-medical director of the Georgia Eye Bank, and is president-elect of the International Cornea Society. Dr. Lee has been selected as a Top Doctor by Castle Connolly, Best Doctors in America, America’s Best 150 Eye Doctors by Newsweek, and is a recipient of the prestigious R. Townley Paton Award for his work in cornea and eye banking.

Eye Consultants of Atlanta

3225 Cumberland Boulevard, Suite 900, Atlanta 30339

404-351-2220, ext. 1216 • eyeconsultants.net