Leaders in metro Atlanta, eight of our physicians have been named Top Doctors in 2023. Wellstar Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) is a team of 18 board-certified physicians dedicated to providing world-class healthcare. Wellstar ENT’s team is comprised of physicians, ad- vanced practice providers, audiologists, and clinical support staff backed by one the largest and most integrated healthcare systems in Georgia.

Offering people-centric healthcare at 11 offices across the greater Atlanta metro area, Wellstar ENT has a full range of general otolaryngologists and fellowship trained subspecialists providing care for all conditions of the ear, nose and throat, including complex pediatrics, facial plastics and reconstructive surgery, head and neck oncology, otology, rhinology, skull base surgery, and sleep surgery.