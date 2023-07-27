Leaders in metro Atlanta, eight of our physicians have been named Top Doctors in 2023. Wellstar Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) is a team of 18 board-certified physicians dedicated to providing world-class healthcare. Wellstar ENT’s team is comprised of physicians, ad- vanced practice providers, audiologists, and clinical support staff backed by one the largest and most integrated healthcare systems in Georgia.
Offering people-centric healthcare at 11 offices across the greater Atlanta metro area, Wellstar ENT has a full range of general otolaryngologists and fellowship trained subspecialists providing care for all conditions of the ear, nose and throat, including complex pediatrics, facial plastics and reconstructive surgery, head and neck oncology, otology, rhinology, skull base surgery, and sleep surgery.
Come to Wellstar ENT for state-of- the-art technology and easy access to all services needed to have you feeling your best, including adult and pediatric hearing testing, allergy testing, balance testing and therapy, comprehensive adult and pediatric imaging, endoscopy of the nose and throat, hearing aids, multidisciplinary care teams, swallowing testing and therapy, and voice testing and therapy.
Wellstar ENT is proud to serve the community of Georgia and is commit- ted to providing consistent, safe, and comprehensive high-level care. Contact one of our convenient locations.
Wellstar ENT
11 locations
wellstar.org