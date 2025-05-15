The start of the summer season promises new adventures and memories whether that’s kayaking along the open water, stargazing or enjoying a roadside bag of boiled peanuts. In Albany, summers are built on the premise of adventure and community where visitors of all ages and backgrounds can craft their perfect day spent under the sun. Experience all that Albany has to offer from foodie spots and outdoor recreation to unique attractions with our curated itinerary of can’t-miss spots!

To fuel your day of family-friendly fun, first head over to Cornerstone Coffee + Co for a quick pick-me-up. From specialty lattes and matcha to delectable bakery items, this Downtown Albany coffee shop is the perfect place to start your adventure. With your caffeine secured, it’s time to jump into your adventure by visiting Chehaw Park & Zoo! Explore the outdoor exhibits that are home to over 230 animals, representing 73 unique species. This includes cheetahs, emus, zebras and other wildlife. We recommend taking your visit to the wild side by participating in the zoo’s feeding program for their alligators. After the alligator feeding, stroll around the zoo and take in the scenery. Families with small children should check out Splash Park located on the park side! After your animal adventure, head over to the famous Jimmie’s Hot Dogs, a beloved staple for locals and even for country music icon, Luke Bryan! This establishment has been around since 1947 serving up the best hot dogs around. Here, you’ll find cheap prices, delectable hot dogs and great customer service.

Don’t wait for the sun to set to enjoy Albany’s stargazing, instead make your way to the Thronateeska Heritage Center to watch one of their planetarium shows. Tickets are included with admission and the center plays three different shows that run around 30 minutes. In between shows, walk around the center to view the various exhibits showcasing history from the Southeast region. The center is certified sensory inclusive through a partnership with KultureCity so for visitors who need one, there are sensory bags available to use! The sensor bags are a great tool to make the experience that much more enjoyable for every member of your family! If you find yourself hungry after learning about the secrets of the night sky, a trip to Baby Shane’s for Southern fried chicken is required. This classic spot sells crispy and juicy fried chicken along with other southern staples like fried catfish, battered okra and homemade peach cobbler.

Once you’ve had your fill of fried chicken and dessert, it’s time to check out the Flint RiverQuarium for an inside look into the Flint River Basin’s ecology. The center was founded with the intention to protect, observe and conserve the Flint River Basin which flows through Albany. One of the highlights of this expansive center is its 175,000-gallon Blue Hole Spring. Here, visitors have multiple view points of an underwater world teeming with fish, turtles, alligators and more! The center also has a variety of educational exhibits for visitors including World of Water and Hatchery that are worth checking out.

Before you head out for the day, stop by the Albany Welcome Center to pick up a visitors guide and grab a memento from the Albany gift shop. While you’re here, ask about the Ultimate Summer Bucket List challenge! The Ultimate Summer Bucket List is a curated challenge that visitors can participate in for the change to win an exclusive prize! You’ll receive a poster with a list full of outdoor attractions, restaurants and events to visit. All you have to do is snap a selfie at each location for proof and once you submit your pictures for at least 15 of the spots, you’ll be eligible for the ultimate prize! For more information about the challenge, stop by the Albany Welcome Center or visit our website.