Best of Atlanta 2022: Readers’ Choice

See all Best of Atlanta 2022 winners
We asked our readers to nominate their favorites in dozens of categories, and these 174 got the most votes
Eating
Restaurant
Lazy Betty
Special-Occasion Restaurant
Bacchanalia
First-Date Restaurant
The Iberian Pig
Restaurant to Take a Client
The Alden
OTP Restaurant
The General Muir (at City Springs)
Greek
Grecian Gyro
Thai
Talat Market
Indian
Chai Pani
Mexican
El Tesoro
Italian
BoccaLupo
Japanese
Nakato
Sushi
Umi
Ramen
Jinya Ramen Bar
Food Instagrammer
ATL Bucket List
Salads
Chop’t Salad
Cookies
Bakey Bakes
Cake Shop
Piece of Cake
Coffee Shop
Dancing Goats
Chocolate/Chocolatier
Xocolatl
Pie Shop
Buttermilk Sky
Desserts
Cafe Intermezzo
Bakery
Little Tart
Specialty Food Shop (cheese, olive oil, spices, etc.)
Alon’s Bakery and Market
Frozen Treat
Big Softie
Affordable Restaurant
Victory Sandwich Bar
Food Hall
Krog Street Market
Food Truck
Meatballerz
Buford Highway Restaurant
Northern China Eatery
Patio
Wood’s Chapel BBQ
Breakfast
The Breakfast Boys
Power Breakfast Restaurant
West Egg Cafe
Barbecue
Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q
Steak
Kevin Rathbun Steak
Smoothie/Juice Bar
Arden’s Garden
Pizza
Antico Pizza
Vegetarian/Vegan
Slutty Vegan
Farmers Market
Grant Park Farmers Market
Butcher Shop
Kinship Butcher & Sundry
Burrito
Bell Street Burritos
Tacos
Taqueria del Sol
Wings
The Local
Burger
NFA Burger
Doughnut Shop
Revolution Doughnuts & Coffee
Sandwich Shop
Fred’s Meat and Bread
Food Pop-up
Beeline Bagels
Play + See
Museum (Arts)
High Museum of Art
Museum (Other)
SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion
Public Park
Piedmont Park
Local Attraction (ITP)
Atlanta Botanical Garden
Local Attraction (OTP)
Stone Mountain Park
Live Theater
Fox Theatre
Bike Trail
Atlanta BeltLine
Bowling Alley
Comet Pub and Lanes
Art Gallery
Cat Eye Creative
Local Band
Tuk Smith & the Restless Hearts (tie)
Yacht Rock Revue (tie)
Live Comedy
Laughing Skull Lounge
Day Trip
Chattanooga, TN
Public Golf Course
Bobby Jones Golf Course
Concert Venue
The Eastern
Drinking + Nightlife
Wine Store
Perrine’s Wine Shop
Girls Night Out
Johnny’s Hideaway
Karaoke Night
Dark Horse Tavern and 10 High Club
Wine Bar
Lucian Books and Wine
Georgia Beer
Straight Outta Munich at Round Trip Brewing Co.
Georgia Winery
Chateau Elan Winery
Place to Dance
MJQ Concourse
Bloody Mary
Distillery of Modern Art
Trivia
Moe’s & Joe’s
Margarita
Minero Atlanta
Wine List
Barcelona Wine Bar (tie)
Miller Union (tie)
Brewery
Eventide Brewing
Sports Bar
Brewhouse Cafe
Cocktails
Kimball House
Shopping
Furniture Store
Intaglia Home Collection
Shoe Store
Abbadabba’s
Shoes (Bargain)
DSW
Local Men’s Boutique
The TBCo. Heirloom Quality (formerly the Tough Boot & Co.)
Jewelry Store
Worthmore Jewelers
Engagement/Wedding Ring
Cumberland Diamond Exchange
Designer Women’s Store
Megan Huntz
Designer Men’s Store
Sid Mashburn
Local Women’s Boutique
Bombchel at Ponce City Market
Department Store
Saks Fifth Avenue at Phipps Plaza
Men’s Suits
Suitsupply
Shoes (Splurge)
Neiman Marcus at Lenox Square
Garden Supply Nursery
Tropical Express
Skincare Store
Sephora
Local Bookstore
Virginia Highland Books
Cigar Shop
J’s Cigars & Coffee House
Furniture and Home Goods Resale Store
Kudzu Antiques + Modern
Bridal Salon
The Sentimentalist
Place to Buy Art
FreeMarket Gallery
Gift Shop
The Merchant at Krog Street Market
Flower Shop
JJ’s Flower Shop
Antique Store
Highland Row Antiques
Tennis Shop
I Play Tennis
Record Store
Criminal Records
Vintage Clothing Store
Mother Lode
Kids Clothing Store
Seed Factory
Kitchen Store
The Cook’s Warehouse
Eyeglass Shop
Warby Parker
Shopping Mall (Indoor)
Lenox Square
Shopping Mall (Outdoor)
Atlantic Station
Outdoor Gear Shop
REI
Services
Caterer
Bold Catering and Design
Moving Company
Peachtree Movers
Dry Cleaner
Sig Samuels Dry Cleaners
Auto Dealership
Mercedes Benz of Buckhead
Car Wash
Wash Factory (Buckhead)
Framing Shop
Lionheart Framing
Auto Service
Full EFX Autotechniques
Boutique Hotel
Epicurean Atlanta (tie)
Wylie Hotel (tie)
Heating and Air Company
Estes Services
Insurance Agency
State Farm
Portrait Photographer
Kelly Embry Photography (tie)
Chase Anderson Photo (tie)
Home Painters
Overeducated Painters
Home
Interior Designer
Trinity Home and Design
Landscaping and Lawncare Company
Shades of Green Permaculture
Plumber Company
SLAM Plumbing
Home Remodeling Company
Outback Deck, Inc.
Electrician
Powers Electrical Solutions
Homebuilder
Macallan Custom Homes
Neighborhood
Midtown (tie)
Grant Park (tie)
Pest Control
Breda Pest Management (tie)
Arrow Exterminators (tie)
Health + Wellness
Yoga Studio
Highland Yoga
Personal Trainer
Claudia Fitzwater, Project:Body ATL
Climbing Gym
The Overlook Boulder + Fitness
Massage Therapist
David Mosley, Massage O’Clock
Cycling Studio
Vibe Ride
Barre Studio
Barre3 at Druid Hills
Running Event
Peachtree Road Race
Gym + Health Club
Project:Body ATL
Bike Shop
Loose Nuts Cycles
Pilates Studio
The Daily Pilates (tie)
Solidcore (tie)
Kids, Family + Pets
Toy Store
Richards Variety (tie)
Learning Express (tie)
Pet Groomer
Fur Side Pet Grooming (tie)
WAG Atlanta (tie)
Pet Store
Hollywood Feed
Kennel + Boarding
WAG Atlanta
Veterinary Practice
The Village Vets
Doggie Day Care
WAG Atlanta
Pet-Friendly Bar or Restaurant
Carson Kitchen
Media + Sports
Atlanta Falcons Player
Cordarrelle Patterson
Atlanta Dream Player
Rhyne Howard
Atlanta United Player
Josef Martínez
Atlanta Braves Player
Dansby Swanson
Atlanta Hawks Player
Trae Young
TV Sports Anchor
Maria Martin (11 Alive)
Pro Sports Team
Atlanta Braves
Local Podcast
Culture Changers with Allison Hare
TV Meteorologist
Eboni Deon
TV Anchor
Fred Blankenship
Best Radio Talk Show Host
Dr. Rashad Richey
Beauty
Hair Stylist
Robin Sjoblom-Wysocki at Southern Curl
Hair Colorist
Abby Andree at Sirene Salon
Salon for Blow Out
Tinte Color and Blow Dry Bar
Spa
Natural Body Spa and Shop (tie)
Spa Sydell (tie)
Spa/Salon
The Wellness Spot
Spa/Salon (Facial)
HeyDay Skincare
Med Spa
AYA Medical Spa
Hair Removal
Sweet Peach Wax and Sugaring Studio
Nail Salon
Les Mains
This article appears in our December 2022 issue.