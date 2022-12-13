Best of Atlanta 2022: Readers’ Choice

Eat

Drink

Do

Buy

We asked our readers to nominate their favorites in dozens of categories, and these 174 got the most votes

Eating

Restaurant
Lazy Betty

Special-Occasion Restaurant
Bacchanalia

Chef
Mia Orino at Kamayan ATL

First-Date Restaurant
The Iberian Pig

Restaurant to Take a Client
The Alden

OTP Restaurant
The General Muir (at City Springs)

Greek
Grecian Gyro

Thai
Talat Market

Indian
Chai Pani

Mexican
El Tesoro

Italian
BoccaLupo

Japanese
Nakato

Sushi
Umi

Ramen
Jinya Ramen Bar

Food Instagrammer
ATL Bucket List

Salads
Chop’t Salad

Cookies
Bakey Bakes

Cake Shop
Piece of Cake

Coffee Shop
Dancing Goats

Chocolate/Chocolatier
Xocolatl

Pie Shop
Buttermilk Sky

Desserts
Cafe Intermezzo

Bakery
Little Tart

Specialty Food Shop (cheese, olive oil, spices, etc.)
Alon’s Bakery and Market

Frozen Treat
Big Softie

Affordable Restaurant
Victory Sandwich Bar

Food Hall
Krog Street Market

Food Truck
Meatballerz

Northern China Eatery

Bailey Garrot

Buford Highway Restaurant
Northern China Eatery

Patio
Wood’s Chapel BBQ

Breakfast
The Breakfast Boys

Power Breakfast Restaurant
West Egg Cafe

Barbecue
Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q

Steak
Kevin Rathbun Steak

Smoothie/Juice Bar
Arden’s Garden

Pizza
Antico Pizza

Vegetarian/Vegan
Slutty Vegan

Farmers Market
Grant Park Farmers Market

Butcher Shop
Kinship Butcher & Sundry

Bell Street Burritos

Photograph by Martha Williams

Burrito
Bell Street Burritos

Tacos
Taqueria del Sol

Wings
The Local

Burger
NFA Burger

Doughnut Shop
Revolution Doughnuts & Coffee

Sandwich Shop
Fred’s Meat and Bread

Food Pop-up
Beeline Bagels

Play + See

Museum (Arts)
High Museum of Art

Museum (Other)
SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion

Public Park
Piedmont Park

Local Attraction (ITP)
Atlanta Botanical Garden

Local Attraction (OTP)
Stone Mountain Park

Live Theater
Fox Theatre

Bike Trail
Atlanta BeltLine

Bowling Alley
Comet Pub and Lanes

Art Gallery
Cat Eye Creative

Local Band
Tuk Smith & the Restless Hearts (tie)
Yacht Rock Revue (tie)

Live Comedy
Laughing Skull Lounge

Day Trip
Chattanooga, TN

Public Golf Course
Bobby Jones Golf Course

Concert Venue
The Eastern

Drinking + Nightlife

Wine Store
Perrine’s Wine Shop

Girls Night Out
Johnny’s Hideaway

Karaoke Night
Dark Horse Tavern and 10 High Club

Wine Bar
Lucian Books and Wine

Georgia Beer
Straight Outta Munich at Round Trip Brewing Co.

Bar
Star Community Bar

Georgia Winery
Chateau Elan Winery

Place to Dance
MJQ Concourse

Bloody Mary
Distillery of Modern Art

Trivia
Moe’s & Joe’s

Margarita
Minero Atlanta

Wine List
Barcelona Wine Bar (tie)
Miller Union (tie)

Brewery
Eventide Brewing

Sports Bar
Brewhouse Cafe

Cocktails
Kimball House

Shopping

Furniture Store
Intaglia Home Collection

Shoe Store
Abbadabba’s

Shoes (Bargain)
DSW

Local Men’s Boutique
The TBCo. Heirloom Quality (formerly the Tough Boot & Co.)

Jewelry Store
Worthmore Jewelers

Engagement/Wedding Ring
Cumberland Diamond Exchange

Designer Women’s Store
Megan Huntz

Designer Men’s Store
Sid Mashburn

Local Women’s Boutique
Bombchel at Ponce City Market

Department Store
Saks Fifth Avenue at Phipps Plaza

Men’s Suits
Suitsupply

Shoes (Splurge)
Neiman Marcus at Lenox Square

Garden Supply Nursery
Tropical Express

Skincare Store
Sephora

Local Bookstore
Virginia Highland Books

Cigar Shop
J’s Cigars & Coffee House

Furniture and Home Goods Resale Store
Kudzu Antiques + Modern

Bridal Salon
The Sentimentalist

Place to Buy Art
FreeMarket Gallery

Gift Shop
The Merchant at Krog Street Market

JJ’s Flower Shop

Photograph by Emily and Carlos Vila/Twocan Studio

Flower Shop
JJ’s Flower Shop

Antique Store
Highland Row Antiques

Tennis Shop
I Play Tennis

Record Store
Criminal Records

Vintage Clothing Store
Mother Lode

Kids Clothing Store
Seed Factory

Kitchen Store
The Cook’s Warehouse

Eyeglass Shop
Warby Parker

Shopping Mall (Indoor)
Lenox Square

Shopping Mall (Outdoor)
Atlantic Station

Outdoor Gear Shop
REI

Services

Caterer
Bold Catering and Design

Moving Company
Peachtree Movers

Dry Cleaner
Sig Samuels Dry Cleaners

Auto Dealership
Mercedes Benz of Buckhead

Car Wash
Wash Factory (Buckhead)

Framing Shop
Lionheart Framing

Auto Service
Full EFX Autotechniques

Boutique Hotel
Epicurean Atlanta (tie)
Wylie Hotel (tie)

Heating and Air Company
Estes Services

Insurance Agency
State Farm

Portrait Photographer
Kelly Embry Photography (tie)
Chase Anderson Photo (tie)

Home Painters
Overeducated Painters

Home

Interior Designer
Trinity Home and Design

Landscaping and Lawncare Company
Shades of Green Permaculture

Plumber Company
SLAM Plumbing

Home Remodeling Company
Outback Deck, Inc.

Electrician
Powers Electrical Solutions

Homebuilder
Macallan Custom Homes

Neighborhood
Midtown (tie)
Grant Park (tie)

Pest Control
Breda Pest Management (tie)
Arrow Exterminators (tie)

Health + Wellness

Yoga Studio
Highland Yoga

Personal Trainer
Claudia Fitzwater, Project:Body ATL

The Overlook Boulder + Fitness

Photograph by Nick D’Andria

Climbing Gym
The Overlook Boulder + Fitness

Massage Therapist
David Mosley, Massage O’Clock

Cycling Studio
Vibe Ride

Barre Studio
Barre3 at Druid Hills

Running Event
Peachtree Road Race

Gym + Health Club
Project:Body ATL

Bike Shop
Loose Nuts Cycles

Pilates Studio
The Daily Pilates (tie)
Solidcore (tie)

Kids, Family + Pets

Toy Store
Richards Variety (tie)
Learning Express (tie)

Pet Groomer
Fur Side Pet Grooming (tie)
WAG Atlanta (tie)

Pet Store
Hollywood Feed

Kennel + Boarding
WAG Atlanta

Veterinary Practice
The Village Vets

Doggie Day Care
WAG Atlanta

Pet-Friendly Bar or Restaurant
Carson Kitchen

Media + Sports

Atlanta Falcons Player
Cordarrelle Patterson

Atlanta Dream Player
Rhyne Howard

Atlanta United Player
Josef Martínez

Atlanta Braves Player
Dansby Swanson

Atlanta Hawks Player
Trae Young

TV Sports Anchor
Maria Martin (11 Alive)

Pro Sports Team
Atlanta Braves

Local Podcast
Culture Changers with Allison Hare

TV Meteorologist
Eboni Deon

TV Anchor
Fred Blankenship

Best Radio Talk Show Host
Dr. Rashad Richey

Beauty

Hair Stylist
Robin Sjoblom-Wysocki at Southern Curl

Hair Colorist
Abby Andree at Sirene Salon

Tinte Color and Blow Dry Bar

Photograph by Caleb Jones

Salon for Blow Out
Tinte Color and Blow Dry Bar

Spa
Natural Body Spa and Shop (tie)
Spa Sydell (tie)

Spa/Salon
The Wellness Spot

Spa/Salon (Facial)
HeyDay Skincare

Med Spa
AYA Medical Spa

Hair Removal
Sweet Peach Wax and Sugaring Studio

Nail Salon
Les Mains

This article appears in our December 2022 issue.

