Best of Atlanta 2022: Readers’ Choice

See all Best of Atlanta 2022 winners

We asked our readers to nominate their favorites in dozens of categories, and these 174 got the most votes

Eating

Restaurant

Lazy Betty

Special-Occasion Restaurant

Bacchanalia

Chef

Mia Orino at Kamayan ATL

First-Date Restaurant

The Iberian Pig

Restaurant to Take a Client

The Alden

OTP Restaurant

The General Muir (at City Springs)

Greek

Grecian Gyro

Thai

Talat Market

Indian

Chai Pani

Mexican

El Tesoro

Italian

BoccaLupo

Japanese

Nakato

Sushi

Umi

Ramen

Jinya Ramen Bar

Food Instagrammer

ATL Bucket List

Salads

Chop’t Salad

Cookies

Bakey Bakes

Cake Shop

Piece of Cake

Coffee Shop

Dancing Goats

Chocolate/Chocolatier

Xocolatl

Pie Shop

Buttermilk Sky

Desserts

Cafe Intermezzo

Bakery

Little Tart

Specialty Food Shop (cheese, olive oil, spices, etc.)

Alon’s Bakery and Market

Frozen Treat

Big Softie

Affordable Restaurant

Victory Sandwich Bar

Food Hall

Krog Street Market

Food Truck

Meatballerz

Bailey Garrot

Buford Highway Restaurant

Northern China Eatery

Patio

Wood’s Chapel BBQ

Breakfast

The Breakfast Boys

Power Breakfast Restaurant

West Egg Cafe

Barbecue

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q

Steak

Kevin Rathbun Steak

Smoothie/Juice Bar

Arden’s Garden

Pizza

Antico Pizza

Vegetarian/Vegan

Slutty Vegan

Farmers Market

Grant Park Farmers Market

Butcher Shop

Kinship Butcher & Sundry

Photograph by Martha Williams

Burrito

Bell Street Burritos

Tacos

Taqueria del Sol

Wings

The Local

Burger

NFA Burger

Doughnut Shop

Revolution Doughnuts & Coffee

Sandwich Shop

Fred’s Meat and Bread

Food Pop-up

Beeline Bagels

Play + See

Museum (Arts)

High Museum of Art

Museum (Other)

SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion

Public Park

Piedmont Park

Local Attraction (ITP)

Atlanta Botanical Garden

Local Attraction (OTP)

Stone Mountain Park

Live Theater

Fox Theatre

Bike Trail

Atlanta BeltLine

Bowling Alley

Comet Pub and Lanes

Art Gallery

Cat Eye Creative

Local Band

Tuk Smith & the Restless Hearts (tie)

Yacht Rock Revue (tie)

Live Comedy

Laughing Skull Lounge

Day Trip

Chattanooga, TN

Public Golf Course

Bobby Jones Golf Course

Concert Venue

The Eastern

Drinking + Nightlife

Wine Store

Perrine’s Wine Shop

Girls Night Out

Johnny’s Hideaway

Karaoke Night

Dark Horse Tavern and 10 High Club

Wine Bar

Lucian Books and Wine

Georgia Beer

Straight Outta Munich at Round Trip Brewing Co.

Bar

Star Community Bar

Georgia Winery

Chateau Elan Winery

Place to Dance

MJQ Concourse

Bloody Mary

Distillery of Modern Art

Trivia

Moe’s & Joe’s

Margarita

Minero Atlanta

Wine List

Barcelona Wine Bar (tie)

Miller Union (tie)

Brewery

Eventide Brewing

Sports Bar

Brewhouse Cafe

Cocktails

Kimball House

Shopping

Furniture Store

Intaglia Home Collection

Shoe Store

Abbadabba’s

Shoes (Bargain)

DSW

Local Men’s Boutique

The TBCo. Heirloom Quality (formerly the Tough Boot & Co.)

Jewelry Store

Worthmore Jewelers

Engagement/Wedding Ring

Cumberland Diamond Exchange

Designer Women’s Store

Megan Huntz

Designer Men’s Store

Sid Mashburn

Local Women’s Boutique

Bombchel at Ponce City Market

Department Store

Saks Fifth Avenue at Phipps Plaza

Men’s Suits

Suitsupply

Shoes (Splurge)

Neiman Marcus at Lenox Square

Garden Supply Nursery

Tropical Express

Skincare Store

Sephora

Local Bookstore

Virginia Highland Books

Cigar Shop

J’s Cigars & Coffee House

Furniture and Home Goods Resale Store

Kudzu Antiques + Modern

Bridal Salon

The Sentimentalist

Place to Buy Art

FreeMarket Gallery

Gift Shop

The Merchant at Krog Street Market

Photograph by Emily and Carlos Vila/Twocan Studio

Flower Shop

JJ’s Flower Shop

Antique Store

Highland Row Antiques

Tennis Shop

I Play Tennis

Record Store

Criminal Records

Vintage Clothing Store

Mother Lode

Kids Clothing Store

Seed Factory

Kitchen Store

The Cook’s Warehouse

Eyeglass Shop

Warby Parker

Shopping Mall (Indoor)

Lenox Square

Shopping Mall (Outdoor)

Atlantic Station

Outdoor Gear Shop

REI

Services

Caterer

Bold Catering and Design

Moving Company

Peachtree Movers

Dry Cleaner

Sig Samuels Dry Cleaners

Auto Dealership

Mercedes Benz of Buckhead

Car Wash

Wash Factory (Buckhead)

Framing Shop

Lionheart Framing

Auto Service

Full EFX Autotechniques

Boutique Hotel

Epicurean Atlanta (tie)

Wylie Hotel (tie)

Heating and Air Company

Estes Services

Insurance Agency

State Farm

Portrait Photographer

Kelly Embry Photography (tie)

Chase Anderson Photo (tie)

Home Painters

Overeducated Painters

Home

Interior Designer

Trinity Home and Design

Landscaping and Lawncare Company

Shades of Green Permaculture

Plumber Company

SLAM Plumbing

Home Remodeling Company

Outback Deck, Inc.

Electrician

Powers Electrical Solutions

Homebuilder

Macallan Custom Homes

Neighborhood

Midtown (tie)

Grant Park (tie)

Pest Control

Breda Pest Management (tie)

Arrow Exterminators (tie)

Health + Wellness

Yoga Studio

Highland Yoga

Personal Trainer

Claudia Fitzwater, Project:Body ATL

Photograph by Nick D’Andria

Climbing Gym

The Overlook Boulder + Fitness

Massage Therapist

David Mosley, Massage O’Clock

Cycling Studio

Vibe Ride

Barre Studio

Barre3 at Druid Hills

Running Event

Peachtree Road Race

Gym + Health Club

Project:Body ATL

Bike Shop

Loose Nuts Cycles

Pilates Studio

The Daily Pilates (tie)

Solidcore (tie)

Kids, Family + Pets

Toy Store

Richards Variety (tie)

Learning Express (tie)

Pet Groomer

Fur Side Pet Grooming (tie)

WAG Atlanta (tie)

Pet Store

Hollywood Feed

Kennel + Boarding

WAG Atlanta

Veterinary Practice

The Village Vets

Doggie Day Care

WAG Atlanta

Pet-Friendly Bar or Restaurant

Carson Kitchen

Media + Sports

Atlanta Falcons Player

Cordarrelle Patterson

Atlanta Dream Player

Rhyne Howard

Atlanta United Player

Josef Martínez

Atlanta Braves Player

Dansby Swanson

Atlanta Hawks Player

Trae Young

TV Sports Anchor

Maria Martin (11 Alive)

Pro Sports Team

Atlanta Braves

Local Podcast

Culture Changers with Allison Hare

TV Meteorologist

Eboni Deon

TV Anchor

Fred Blankenship

Best Radio Talk Show Host

Dr. Rashad Richey

Beauty

Hair Stylist

Robin Sjoblom-Wysocki at Southern Curl

Hair Colorist

Abby Andree at Sirene Salon

Photograph by Caleb Jones

Salon for Blow Out

Tinte Color and Blow Dry Bar

Spa

Natural Body Spa and Shop (tie)

Spa Sydell (tie)

Spa/Salon

The Wellness Spot

Spa/Salon (Facial)

HeyDay Skincare

Med Spa

AYA Medical Spa

Hair Removal

Sweet Peach Wax and Sugaring Studio

Nail Salon

Les Mains

This article appears in our December 2022 issue.