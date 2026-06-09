Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! dives into hands-on discovery at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Courtesy of Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure!—a limited-time exhibit inspired by the PBS Kids series—opened in late May at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta. It transforms part of the downtown museum into an energetic, ocean-themed playground that blends STEM learning with physical exploration.

Designed for children ages 3 to 9, the exhibit encourages kids to investigate ocean habitats, test ideas, and learn through movement, while stepping into the adventurous world of the Kratt brothers. While a light narrative thread (defeating villains, completing challenges) runs throughout, the real draw is the tactile, open-ended exploration that unfolds across a series of distinct environments. Spanning roughly 2,300 square feet on the museum’s main level, the exhibit is organized into zones families can move through at their own pace.

“It features hands-on themed activities that our audiences would be excited about,” says Natalia Vuley, director of guest experience and programs at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta. She notes the museum hosted a different Wild Kratts exhibit years ago. This one, she says, is “equally enticing” and takes about 30 minutes to explore.

Courtesy of Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Throughout the space, physical play is key: climbing, crawling, and interacting with oversized props balance reading display boards and watching videos. The entry, modeled after the Kratts’ Tortuga headquarters, sets the tone immediately. Here, kids don a physical “creature power vest” and interact with a larger-than-life colossal squid, rotating its eyes and playing with suction cups. At Koki’s Workstation, they learn about predators and food sources. It’s a sensory-forward setup designed to immerse children in the biology they’re discovering.

From there, the exhibit shifts in scale dramatically. In the Seashore area, children “shrink” into a tide pool, complete with sound effects. Anemone-like structures that look like pool noodles invite kids to weave through them, pretending to be clownfish searching for others. Additional activities emphasize pattern recognition and symmetry, including building a starfish by mixing and matching arms.

Courtesy of Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! In the Shallow Seas zone, a “coral reef” tunnel invites kids to crawl through an archway before stopping at interactive stations, including a dolphin decoder that challenges them to sequence whistles and clicks into patterns. Nearby, a conveyor-style installation demonstrates how sharks lose and replace teeth, letting kids physically “repair” a shark’s mouth by swapping teeth in and out. In the Deep Sea section, children can steer a simulated submarine, learn about hydrothermal vents, and enter a bioluminescent grotto.

Across all four areas, the exhibit uses an inquiry-based approach, prompting kids to make observations and test ideas rather than follow instructions. It’s also designed to be accessible to children with a range of physical and cognitive abilities. In addition, it includes a dedicated “tot spot” for kids ages 3 and under.

Admission to Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! is included with museum entry. It runs through September 13.