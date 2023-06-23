21 products from metro Atlanta grocery stores you ought to add to your shopping list

Have a drink

Angostura Chill Sorrel & Bitters ($1.99) The marriage of two Caribbean faves: tart, spicy hibiscus drink and Trinidadian cocktail bitters. Georgetown Food Market, Belvedere Park

Black Mountain Natural Foods Sunshine Lemonade ($7) One juice of many from an Atlanta-based company. Wadada Healthy Market & Juice Bar, West End

Majestea Wellness Herbal Tea ($5.99) More healthy goodness from an Atlanta brand. Westview Corner Grocery, Westview

Kizakura Kyoto Matcha IPA ($10.48) A bit pricey for one bottle, but the taste—and the 8.5 percent ABV—more than justify it. Gohan Market, Peachtree Corners

Give a gift

Tsarskaya salmon caviar ($35.99) Try it with blini (or potato chips!) and creme fraiche. Buford Highway Farmers Market, Doraville

Il Colle del Gusto Pistacchiosa ($18.99) A Sicilian spread like Nutella—but with pistachios and extra-virgin olive oil. Divine on ice cream. Capella Cheese, Armour Yards

Bouquet of flowers ($25) Make it the centerpiece of the dinner table. Floral Park Market, Berkeley Park

Cheon hye hyang ($32.99) A highly aromatic orange-tangerine hybrid from South Korea’s Jeju Island; its name means something like “perfume from heaven.” H Mart, multiple locations

Take a shortcut to dinner

Fresh tortillas ($7.19) and Oaxaca cheese ($7.39/pound) The tortillas are locally made—by Woodstock-based La Tía Gladys. Carniceria Los Pinos, Sandy Springs

Six-inch sub sandwich (prices vary) Nobody’s ever been disappointed by a Pub sub. Publix, multiple locations

Chana masala ($8.99), rice ($3.99), and samosas ($5.99) An easy, vegetarian Indian feast. Savi Provisions, multiple locations

Chicken pot pie ($18) Ready to heat and eat! The Buttery ATL, Cheshire Bridge

Try a new condiment

Fly by Jing Sichuan Chile Crisp ($15.99) The famously versatile Chinese condiment is good on everything, including—its label claims—vanilla ice cream. Give it a shot! Grant Park Market, Grant Park

Convivia Arrabbiata Paté ($12.99) Boldly spicy, a sandwich necessity. Tuscany at Your Table, Virginia-Highland

Kewpie Yuzu & Kosho Dressing ($5.89) Citrusy, spicy, shockingly complex salad dressing built around the fermented pepper paste beloved by chefs: yuzu kosho ($8.19), also available here. Tomato Japanese Grocery, Smyrna

Salloum Bros. Marmalade from Figs ($4.49) Lebanese preserves with a hint of anise. Jerusalem Bakery & Grill, multiple locations

Hela Gewürz Ketchup ($4.99) Curry ketchup—try it on bratwurst. Euro Gourmet, Lawrenceville

This article appears in our June 2023 issue.