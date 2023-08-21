Fasten your seatbelts, tie on your bibs, and get ready to loosen your belts– it’s time to embark on a culinary adventure of a lifetime at Atlanta Food and Wine Festival! This year’s theme, “All Roads Lead to Atlanta,” promises a five-day extravaganza that will leave your taste buds in awe from September 20th-24th.

Whether you’re a seasoned foodie or an adventurous newcomer, the 12th annual festival has something to satisfy every palate. With exciting new events on the horizon, here’s your go-to guide to all things new at this year’s festival. Bon Appetit!

Atlanta After Dark: Friday, September 22nd

Sip and savor through a food and booze wonderland under the neon lights at Atlanta After Dark! ATL’s favorite foodie, @ATLBucketList’s Alyssa Fagien, will be co-hosting the ultimate kick-off to the delicious weekend. The evening features an exciting cocktail competition from eight of the city’s top mixologists. Guests can indulge in a variety of dishes from 50+ chefs while voting for their favorite cocktail of the night. Participating talent includes mixologists from Serena Pastificio, Superica, and Bar Vegan.

Saturday Tasting Tents: September 23rd

Fast forward to Saturday from 4pm-8pm where attendees can explore flavors and traditions from dozens of restaurants including Lady Bird, Tiny Lou’s, and The Southern Gentlemen. A variety of well-loved brands will be there, such as Coca Cola, Angel’s Envy and Aperol Spritz. Cool off with a beverage in hand as celebrity chefs entertain and educate the crowd at the Publix Demonstration Stage.

Sunday Tasting Tents: Sunday 24th

The culinary adventure concludes on Sunday from 1pm-5pm with a Game Day extravaganza. Sports fanatic or not, every moment will ignite your passion for food– from the satisfying crunch of tailgating bites to the bold flavors of craft beverages! Participating restaurants include Chi Chi Vegan, One Flew South, DAS BBQ and dozens more. Don’t forget– your ticket covers the cost of everything!

Gourmet Gatherings: While Tasting Tents are the heart of the festival, they aren’t the only game in town. Expand your palate at this year’s Gourmet Gatherings, the festival’s brand new series of intimate brunches, lunches, and dinners. From James Beard awardees to up and coming talent revolutionizing today’s Southern culinary landscape, these chef-driven affairs aim to showcase the city’s vibrant cuisine and culture.

This year’s lineup includes a collaboration dinner with The Alden’s Jared Hucks and The Porchetta Group’s Chef Pat Pascarella, Sunday Slice at Humble Pie and a special guest collaboration dinner at The Americano with Scott Conant. For the full line up and to buy tickets, visit atlfoodandwinefestival.com/gourmet-gatherings.

BONUS: Leave the wallet at home – tickets are all-inclusive of unlimited food, wine, cocktails and more.

Where to stay:

Whether you live in Atlanta or you’re flying in, InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta is the place to be! This five-star hotel is offering festival goers special rates of up to 30% off. To book your room, click here.

PRO TIPS:

Purchase VIP tickets and begin your culinary road trip an extra hour early as you sample some of the best restaurants, chefs and mixologists before doors open to the wider public.

Want it all? We don’t blame you. Grab an all weekend access ticket at a bundled discount.

For additional tips on how to prepare for the festival, check out 5 Tips for the Best Experience.

Eat Good, Feel Good: The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival benefits the Children of Conservation’s school lunch program, which provides nutrient-dense meals for children in Africa.

All-inclusive tickets are available at atlfoodandwinefestival.com. Tickets will sell out, so grab yours today!