At Atlanta’s scenic Greensward Path, you can dine outdoors like never before as you enjoy a one-of-a-kind dining experience in an unexpected setting that is sure to engage all your senses. You and your closest friends can feast with the ultimate “dining room” view in a clear frameless geodesic dome, with a climate-controlled environment, but only for a limited time from March 2nd through April 2nd.

Dinner With a View is an intimate and limited-time pop-up dining experience. Guests will enjoy a three-course blind menu which takes place in clear frameless geodesic domes. The meals are masterfully created by our celebrity chef using locally source ingredients.

This is a completely luxurious dining experience in a highly unexpected setting. The adventure begins as guests are ushered into a unique outdoor space – a wondrous environment perfect for sharing via social media.

These domes get their inspiration from different regions of the earth and are transformed into terrariums with distinct terrains. A terrarium is an elegant encapsulation of an ecosystem; a living environment captured in time. Here, we bring that notion to life inside our domes, each corresponding to a different region of the earth’s terroir: tundra, tropical, grasslands, arid and boreal forest. These extraordinary spaces are designed using sumptuous materials such as luxurious textiles and elegant lights.

The dining experience is anchored by our celebrity Chef’s savoir-faire, and the landscape from which our food is grown. The ingredients have been locally sourced by our chef, who designs and prepares a delicious three-course blind menu including beef, chicken, fish, and vegan options.

Artistic spectaculars will frame the stage which will offer opportunities to capture that perfect photograph against an iconic urban background.

Your three-course menu will be expertly crafted by an award-winning Chef, who will be announced close to the event starting date. Dinner options include beef, chicken, fish, poultry, and vegan. All food is guaranteed to be shellfish, pork, and nut free.

A minimum of four guests are required per booking, and domes can accommodate a maximum of eight guests. Gratuity, taxes, and ticketing/processing fees and not included in the price.

