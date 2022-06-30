Eat your way through the vegetable kingdom with these Atlanta feasts

Indulge in an endless Persian repast at Rumi’s
With the addition of the Colony Square location to his growing family of restaurants, Rumi’s chef Ali Mesghali created a new menu of sumptuous vegetable-focused plates: corn “ribs” with dukkah and jalapeño butter, charred tomatoes over labneh, chermoula eggplant with date molasses—and much more. Midtown, rumiskitchen.com
Pick up a bunch of banchan at JS Kitchen
A few years ago, the owners of the popular Korean restaurant Jang Su Jang opened this sister business specializing in immaculately prepared banchan: various kimchis, colorful lotus root, spicy cucumbers, all sold to take home to accompany a Korean feast—or, frankly, the makings of a pretty good picnic all on their own. Duluth, js-kitchen-by-jang-su-jang.business.site
Go old-school Ethiopian at Ghion
You could easily split a single veggie platter at the popular Cheshire Bridge Road restaurant and go home full: There are chickpeas, several kinds of lentils, collard greens, green beans and carrots, and potatoes and cabbage, all brilliantly spiced and served with homemade injera (and, if you want it, honey wine). ghionatl.com Since this issue went to press, Ghion closed its Cheshire Bridge location and announced it’s reopening this fall at 3761 North Druid Hills Road in Decatur. Check the website for updates.
Stretch the meaning of ‘vegetable’ at Magnolia Room Cafeteria
This is a Southern-style meat-and-three, so mac and cheese is absolutely a vegetable, available alongside standards like fried chicken or on an all-veg plate with collards, squash Lyonnaise, cabbage, fried okra—and, obviously, congealed fruit salad. The produce here comes from Sherry’s, just down the road. Tucker, magnoliaroomcafeteria.com
Back to The Joy of Vegetables
This article appears in our June 2022 issue.